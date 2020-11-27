Lead: How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

The S&P 500 rose to a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine and relief for the global economy.

The Nasdaq also closed at a record helped by gains in Apple, Tesla, Zoom and other tech companies.

Positive developments on a vaccine front have driven double-digit gains in the major indexes this month as investors look forward to progress in gaining control over the pandemic that plunged the global economy into its deepest slump since the 1930s.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.70 points, or 0.2%, to 3,638.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 37.90 points, or 0.1%, to 29,910.37. The Nasdaq gained 111.44 points, or 0.9%, to 12,205.85. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 10.25 points, or 0.6%, to 1,855.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 80.81 points, or 2.3%. The Dow is up 646.89 points, or 2.2%. The Nasdaq is up 350.88 points, or 3%. The Russell 2000 is up 69.93 points, or 3.9%.

China slaps 200% tax on Australia wine amid tensions

BEIJING | China on Friday added wine to the growing list of Australian goods barred from its markets in a trade war against Australia over disputes including its support for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Commerce imposed import taxes of up to 212.1%, effective Saturday, which Australia's trade minister said make Australian wine unsellable in China, his country's biggest export market.

China increasingly is using its populous market as leverage to extract political concessions and increase its strategic influence.

Earlier, China stopped or reduced imports of beef, coal, barley, seafood, sugar and timber from Australia after it supported calls for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in China in December.

James Wolfensohn, former World Bank president, dies at 86

NEW YORK | James Wolfensohn, who served as the president of the World Bank for 10 years and was a guiding force for a couple of the most well-known cultural institutions in the U.S., has died. He was 86.

Wolfensohn died Wednesday at his home in Manhattan according to the Institute for Advanced Study, where he had been a past chair of the board. His son and one of his two daughters also confirmed his death in media reports.

Wolfensohn, born in Australia, worked on Wall Street for many years before taking over as the head of the World Bank, a loan-offering global development organization, in 1995. He was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton.

In his time there, he took on issues like corruption in the organization's development projects, and emphasized paying attention to the needs and priorities of the countries doing the projects.

He was also a lover of the arts, serving as chair of New York's Carnegie Hall in the 1980s and the Kennedy Center in Washington in the first half of the 1990s. At both places, he worked to boost finances and renovate physical spaces.

He even performed, holding cello performances with high-profile musician friends at Carnegie Hall on significant birthdays.

Along with his three children, Wolfensohn is survived by seven grandchildren. His wife, Elaine, died in August.