Assistant St. Louis prosecutor dies in car crash
ST. LOUIS | An assistant prosecutor in the office of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney died after his car was involved in a fiery crash on an interstate highway.
James Heitman, 32, died as a result of the accident on Interstate 270 in St. Louis County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said vehicles had stopped for traffic when Heitman's Toyota Camry switched lanes, unaware traffic had stopped.
The Camry hit the car in front of it, setting of a chain-reaction accident involving three other vehicles. Heitman's car and two others caught fire. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.
One of the other drivers, a 61-year-old woman, was treated for a minor injury.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement she was “shocked and saddened” by Heitman's death.
Gardner, the city's first Black prosecutor and a Democrat, is being targeted for removal by Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Bailey's says that too many cases, including homicides, are not being prosecuted by Gardner's understaffed office. Gardner has responded by calling Bailey's removal effort politically and racially motivated.
A court hearing over the removal is scheduled for September.
Kansas child shot to death while playing in front yard
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | One or more shooters opened fire on a child playing in the front yard of a Kansas home, killing him, authorities said.
The attack Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, when it was still daylight, doesn't appear to have been a “random act,” police Maj. Violeta Magee told reporters at the scene. Police didn't release the name or age of the child but described him as a “young juvenile.”
Officers found the wounded boy in the front yard. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Magee said.
Police found more than 30 shell casings at the scene. They are looking for a maroon Subaru Legacy with a missing front bumper that may be connected to the attack.
Police haven't said whether they think more than one person was involved in the attack, or whether the intended target was the boy or the adult he was with. Police didn’t immediately respond Thursday to phone and email messages seeking additional information.
Iowa woman sentenced for Capitol insurrection participation
DES MOINES, Iowa | An Iowa woman who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was sentenced Monday to five months in prison.
Deborah Sandoval, 56, pleaded guilty in December to entering a restricted building. In exchange for her plea, several other counts were dropped.
Sandoval and her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, were arrested in February 2021. Prosecutors said they were among a mob that broke through police lines and stormed the Capitol, The Des Moines Register reported.
She admitted that before Jan. 6, she posted messages on Facebook about traveling to the event, saying that “if the electors don’t elect we will be forced into civil war.”
Prosecutors said she entered the Capitol through a door that had been forced open and remained in the building for about 24 minutes.
After a two-day trial in December, Salvador Sandoval Jr. was convicted on 12 counts related to the insurrection. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.