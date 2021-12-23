Belarus labels local service of U.S. broadcaster extremist
KYIV, Ukraine | Belarusian authorities labeled the local service of the U.S.-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty extremist, launched a criminal probe against one of its journalists and arrested another one Thursday.
It was the latest move in a months-long, multi-pronged crackdown on the country’s independent media.
Belarus’ Interior Ministry added the outlet, known in the country as Radio Svaboda (Radio Freedom), and its journalists to the government registry of extremist organizations. Earlier this month, a court in the Belarusian capital Minsk ruled to designate the social media pages of Radio Svaboda as extremist.
Journalists and members of the public in Belarus may face up to seven years in prison for disseminating content produced by “extremist” outlets.
Also on Thursday, authorities launched a criminal case against Andrey Kuznechyk, a 43-year-old journalist with the outlet, his relatives said. It was not immediately clear what the charges against Kuznechyk were.
The journalist was detained a month ago and sentenced twice to 10-day jail terms. According to RFE/RL President Jamie Fly, he remains in custody even though he has served both sentences.
“Andrey Kuznechyk has completed his sentences. As far as we know, Belarusian authorities continue to hold him, essentially as a kidnapped hostage. Andrey should be allowed to return to his family immediately. Journalism is not a crime,” Fly said in an online statement.
Belarus’ top human rights group Viasna reported that another Radio Svaboda journalist in Belarus was arrested on Thursday.
Justice minister asks Poland’s top court to rule on EU rule
WARSAW, Poland | Poland’s justice minister on Thursday asked his nation’s constitutional court to rule on whether a new European Union rule linking funding to respect for rule of law is in line with the Polish constitution.
Zbigniew Ziobro told a news conference that he was convinced the new rule was “totally incompatible with Poland’s constitution.”
It is the latest move in an ongoing conflict pitting Poland’s nationalist government against the European Commission, whose role is to enforce the rules and values of the 27-member union.
Poland’s government has been taking steps since 2015 to impose greater control over the country’s courts. The EU says the changes amount to an erosion of judicial independence, therefore undermining the democratic values of the union.
The conflict is becoming costly for Poland, with millions of euros in pandemic relief funds being withheld over rule of law violations.
Meanwhile, the EU top court is reviewing the new rule that will allow funds to be withheld over democratic backsliding. The EU court is due to rule on the rule of law mechanism next year.
Ziobro’s step comes a day after the EU Commission launched legal action against Poland over recent decisions by the constitutional court which have raised questions about the bloc’s legal order. In October, for instance, Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the EU in areas where they conflict. When countries join the EU, as Poland did in 2004, they must bring their laws into line with the bloc’s regulations. The European Court of Justice is the supreme arbiter of those rules.
The commission also raised doubts about the court’s legitimacy.
John Morijn, a law professor at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, said Ziobro’s move will be of “no consequence” under EU law, particularly since the Commission on Wednesday “made part of its complaint the point that in its view the Polish Constitutional Tribunal is not legally a court, so what will come out will not be a judgment.”
He said it appeared to be above all a political move showing the EU that Warsaw is “unimpressed by their pressure,” but one which also will make it harder for Poland and the Commission to solve their conflict through dialogue.
SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption,
is pardoned
SEOUL, South Korea | The South Korean government said Friday it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes.
The Justice Ministry said in a statement that Park’s pardon is aimed at overcoming past divisions and promoting national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The ministry said the 69-year-old Park was among 3,094 people who are to be pardoned on Dec. 31.
“We should move into a new era by getting over the pains of the past. It’s time to boldly pull together all our strengths for the future rather than fighting against each other while being preoccupied with the past,” President Moon Jae-in said in a statement.
“In the case of former President Park, we considered the fact that her health condition has deteriorated a lot after serving nearly five years in prison,” he said.
Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests. Her ouster marked a stunning fall from grace for the country’s first female president and conservative icon.
In January, South Korea’s Supreme Court upheld her 20-year prison term. She could have served a combined 22 years behind bars because she was separately convicted of meddling in her party’s nominations ahead of parliamentary elections in 2016.
Park has described herself as a victim of political revenge. She has refused to attend her trials since October 2017.
Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected in late 2012 on a wave of support from conservatives who celebrate her father as a hero who pulled the country up from poverty despite his suppression of civil rights.
She was impeached by lawmakers in December 2016, and formally removed in March 2017, after the the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment.
Among the main charges she faced was collusion with her longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, to take millions of dollars in bribes and extortion money from some of the country’s largest business groups, including Samsung, while she was in office.
She was succeeded by Moon Jae-in, a liberal who won a special by-election following her ouster.
Ecuador: Coronavirus vaccination mandatory for most citizens
QUITO, Ecuador | Ecuador said Thursday that vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens.
Only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt from the new rule, the government said in a statement. Those people must have documentation to prove it, according to the statement.
The government said it was implementing the requirement because of an increase in coronavirus infections and the circulation of new variants such as omicron. Ecuador has enough vaccines to “immunize the entire population,” the government said.
This week, Ecuador’s Special Operations Committee, which runs health policies to combat the pandemic, said vaccination certificates must be shown in order to access places such as restaurants, cinemas and other public areas.
As of Tuesday, about 77% of 17.3 million people in Ecuador have been vaccinated. More than 920,000 people have received a booster shot.
About 33,600 people in Ecuador are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Last month, Austria announced a national lockdown and a plan to mandate vaccinations as coronavirus infections hit a record high.
Most crimes against Mexico journalists, activists unpunished
MEXICO CITY | A senior government human rights official said Thursday that 90% of crimes against activists and journalists go unpunished in Mexico.
The assistant interior secretary in charge of human rights said that in those cases where the culprits have been identified, almost half are local officials.
Local officials in Mexico are often angered by corruption accusations against them, but in some cases they are also in league with criminal or business interests.
Alejandro Encinas said new laws are needed to protect activists and reporters.
Mexico currently has a protection mechanism of alarms or guards that as of October covered 495 journalists and 1,011 activists. But critics have said the measures are insufficient. Nine people covered by the protection measures have been killed since Dec. 1, 2018, when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office.
Mexico is one of the most dangerous places on earth for reporters outside active war zones.
Official figures show that in the first three years of the administration of López Obrador, 96 community, environmental or rights activists have been killed in Mexico, and 47 journalists or media workers.
Encinas also commented on the rather limited results of an amnesty law for Indigenous people, elderly non-violent offenders and those who didn’t get a fair trial. Under that program, only 44 people have been freed out of 1,798 who applied. Many cases are still under study.
4 dead, dozens rescued in new migrant boat sinking in Greece
ATHENS, Greece | At least four people died after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants struck rocks and sank off southern Greece, authorities said Thursday, in the second deadly incident involving migrants in two days.
The coast guard said four bodies were recovered from waters around a rocky islet near the island of Antikythera, some 235 kilometers (145 miles) south of Athens, after the vessel hit the rocks.
It said about 90 survivors from the accident were assembled on the islet and were due to be rescued, while patrol vessels were searching for people possibly missing at sea. Antikythera lies between the southern Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete.
Greece is a popular entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most attempt to cross in dinghies from Turkey to nearby Greek islands, but an increasing number are attempting the more perilous journey from Turkey to Italy, which leads through the southern Aegean Sea.
On Wednesday, at least three people died when a boat carrying migrants sank near the southern Greek island of Folegandros. Twelve people were rescued but at least 17 others were reported missing by survivors who were identified as Iraqis.
—From AP reports
