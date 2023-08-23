The African Union suspends Niger until ‘the effective restoration of constitutional order’
NIAMEY, Niger | The African Union on Tuesday suspended Niger from all of its institutions and activities “until the effective restoration of constitutional order” following last month’s coup.
The Executive Council of the 55-nation bloc made the decision after mutinous soldiers overthrew Niger’s democratically elected president almost four weeks ago and quickly entrenched themselves in power, rebuffing most dialogue efforts. President Mohamed Bazoum, his wife and son have been kept under house arrest in the capital, Niamey.
The suspension announcement was the council’s first public communication since it met earlier this month to discuss Niger’s crisis. The body made up of foreign ministers called on the African Union’s other member nations and the international community to reject the “unconstitutional change of government and to refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime in Niger.”
A suspension means Nigerien representatives, from the head of state down, no longer can vote on AU proposals or participate in the organization’s committees or working groups. The council’s action was part of a standard playbook the AU and regional bodies have taken in response to coups elsewhere in Africa, Nate Allen, an associate professor at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, said.
Also on Tuesday, the military junta that seized power in Niger suspended authorization for German, Canadian and Czech nationals to import or carry weapons in the West African nation, a Western official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The prohibition came from Niger’s Ministry of Defense and was communicated by the Nigerien embassies in the countries, said the official, who lacked authorized to speak to the media by name in line with regulations governing his work.
The AP saw a copy of the letter sent by Niger’s Embassy in Germany, which said it was suspending “the issuance of authorizations for the individual and/or collective carrying of firearms on Nigerien territory until further notice.”
It was unknown if other countries with a military presence in Niger, including France, Belgium and the United States, received the same directive, though it is believed they did, according to the Western official. It’s also unclear if the order applies to past agreements or only new ones.
If it is retroactive, the edict would represent a significant escalation in Niger’s deteriorating diplomatic relations with other countries and cripple the ability of any present force to train or to protect their embassies, said Wassim Nasr, a journalist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center.
It also points to the junta that seized power being agitated about a potential invasion by foreign forces, especially France, according to analysts.
The West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which has struggled to beat back a string of coups in recent years, has threatened a use of force if Bazoum is not reinstated. While a deadline to restore him to power came and went with no intervention, the junta is worried that former colonial ruler France will attack, according to an official present at recent talks between the junta and ECOWAS who was not authorized to speak to the media.
Talks to resolve the crisis peacefully so far have yielded little, and the junta is plowing ahead with its plans for governing, saying it would restore the country to constitutional civilian rule within three years.
The junta said last week that it plans to prosecute the deposed president for “high treason” and undermining state security, charges that are punishable by death. People close to Bazoum say his electricity and water were cut off and he is running out of food.
Rights groups also say they’ve been unable to access ministers and political elites who were detained after the July 26 coup.
The African Union’s Peace and Security Council on Tuesday asked ECOWAS and the AU Commission, which is based in Ethiopia’s capital and oversees the bloc’s day-to-day affairs, to submit a list of the military junta’s members for the purposes of imposing targeted sanctions. It also requested the names of the junta’s military and civilian supporters, including those involved in the violation of the human rights of Bazoum and other detainees.
The Peace and Security Council could overrule a military intervention if it felt that wider stability on the continent was threatened by it. It has not so far, but analysts say such a move would leave ECOWAS with few grounds under which it could claim a legal justification to use force in Niger.
“While ECOWAS member states approved military intervention to reestablish Mohamed Bazoum into power, the AU remains divided and hesitant about the use of force. There are countries that are opposed to a military intervention,” Rida Lyammouri, a senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Morocco-based think tank, said.
The Peace and Security Council urged the Nigerien military to immediately and unconditionally return soldiers to their barracks and submit to civilian authorities.
Flames devour forests and homes as wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece burn out of control
ATHENS, Greece | Advancing flames devoured forests and homes as wildfires that have killed 20 people raged across swathes of Greece Wednesday, with blazes also burning in neighboring Turkey and in Spain’s Canary Islands.
Greece’s largest forest fire was burning out of control for the fifth day near the city of Alexandroupolis in the northeast. Another major blaze on the outskirts of Athens torched homes, reducing some to piles of smoking rubble, and encroached into the national park on Mount Parnitha, one of the last green areas near the Greek capital.
From Friday to Tuesday, 355 wildfires broke out, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said. On Wednesday, firefighters were tackling 99 blazes, fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios said in an evening briefing, including 55 that had broken out in the previous 24 hours.
Authorities made 140 wildfire-related arrests, including 117 for negligence and 23 for deliberate arson, Artopios said, adding that nearly all were for heat-inducing or agricultural outdoor work.
Gale-force winds combined with hot, dry weather to whip up the flames, making the blazes exceptionally difficult to bring under control, authorities said.
Weather conditions this summer have been “the worst since meteorological data have been gathered and the fire risk map has been issued in the country,” Kikilias told a news conference. Extensive parts of Greece have been placed at Level 5, the highest for fire risk, seven times this year, which Kikilias said was double the number of 2021, four times that of 2019 and seven times more than in 2012.
Authorities issued dozens of evacuation orders for villages, Alexandroupolis’ outskirts and seaside areas, with the coast guard and private boats plucking some people from beaches and coasts.
Although winds were gradually abating in many parts of the country, the risk of new fires remained high.
“Conditions remain difficult and in many cases extreme,” Artopios said.
Firefighters searching recently burnt areas in the Alexandroupolis region, which is near the border with Turkey, discovered the bodies of 18 people believed to be migrants in a forest Tuesday.
Alexandroupolis coroner Pavlos Pavlidis told The Associated Press all were male and two were minors between 10 and 15 years old.
Greece’s Disaster Victim Identification Team was tasked with identifying the bodies and was setting up a telephone hotline that would operate 9am-5pm local time (0600GMT-1400GMT) from Thursday in English, Arabic, Pashto, Turkish and Urdu for potential relatives of the victims.
Two other people died Monday, one in northern and one in central Greece.
With firefighting forces stretched to the limit, Greece asked other European countries for assistance. Germany, Sweden, Croatia and Cyprus sent water-dropping aircraft. Romanian, French and Czech firefighters helped on the ground.
Evacuations were ordered for several neighborhoods and a migrant camp on the northwestern fringe of the Greek capital, as a wildfire that started Tuesday raced up a mountain toward Parnitha national park, threatened a military base and torched homes in the foothills.
More than 200 firefighters backed by volunteers, military and police forces, were battling the blaze, supported until nightfall by 12 planes and 14 helicopters. In Alexandroupolis, 17 planes and eight helicopters provided air support to the ground firefighting forces.
Supreme Court prosecutor Georgia Adilini asked the Alexandroupolis prosecutor to launch investigations into whether organized arson groups were operating in the region. Kikilias said the fire in the northeastern border region started in 15 different places inside a forest, with strong winds and dry conditions contributing to create a massive fire front.
“Any firefighting forces, no matter how strong they were, would not have been able to bring it under control,” Kikilias said.
Adilini also asked the Alexandroupolis prosecutor to investigate incidents of racist violence after police arrested three men on suspicion of imprisoning 13 migrants whom they accused of being linked to the wildfire.
One Albanian and two Greeks were charged Wednesday with a series of crimes, including kidnapping, and were being held pending a preliminary court hearing. A video posted online showed one of them referring to the migrants in terminology used for livestock and urging members of the public to round up migrants.
Across the border in Turkey’s Canakkale province, strong winds fanned a wildfire for a second day. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said winds reaching 40 miles per hour at times were hampering efforts to extinguish the blaze but said firefighters had managed to halt its spread.
“Hopefully, we will get it under control soon,” Erdogan said in a televised address.
Ibrahim Yumakli, Turkey’s forestry minister, said firefighting teams and more than two dozen fire-dousing planes and helicopters had largely blocked the blaze from spreading beyond the 5.8 square miles it had already affected.
Authorities suspended maritime traffic through the narrow Dardanelles Strait linking the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara, which the water-dropping aircraft were using to refill, the minister said.
Authorities evacuated an elderly care home and more than 1,250 people from nine villages and closed down a highway. Hospitals treated more than 80 people for the effects of smoke.
Erdogan urged citizens to exercise care and help prevent wildfires.
“Unfortunately, more than 90% of fires in our country are caused by humans,” he said. “Negligence or carelessness lead to great disasters.”
In Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, authorities said a wildfire burning for more than a week was nearly under control after scorching 58 square miles.
“It’s a very tough battle that the firefighting teams are winning,” said Canary regional government counselor Manuel Miranda.
Spain is sweltering under its fourth heat wave this summer. The country’s weather service said up to 16 temperature records for August were broken Tuesday.
Sporadic fires were also reported in Italy, which has been engulfed in a heat wave expected to extend into the weekend with temperatures above 100 F in many cities.
With their hot, dry summers, southern European countries are particularly prone to wildfires.
European Union officials have blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in Europe, noting that 2022 was the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record after 2017.
Philippine supply boats breach a Chinese coast guard blockade in the hotly contested South China Sea
ABOARD BRP CABRA | As a United States Navy plane circled overhead, two Philippine boats breached a Chinese coast guard blockade in a dangerous confrontation Tuesday in the disputed South China Sea to deliver food and other supplies to Filipino forces guarding a contested shoal.
Two Philippine coast guard vessels escorting the supply boats, however, were blocked by at least four Chinese coast guard ships for about five hours in the tense standoff near Second Thomas Shoal.
The dangerous encounter is the latest flare-up from the long-seething territorial disputes in the busy sea that involve China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei. It’s regarded as an Asian flashpoint and has become a delicate fault line in the U.S.-China rivalry.
The Philippine coast guard invited a small group of journalists, including two from The Associated Press, to join its ships that secured the supply boats as part of a new strategy aimed at exposing China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.
One Chinese coast guard ship came as close as 50 yards as it crossed the bow of BRP Cabra to block the Philippine coast guard ship, which maneuvered fast to avoid a collision, said a coast guard officer onboard the Cabra who could not be named because of official policy.
The Cabra and another coast guard ship, the BRP Sindangan, were surrounded by four Chinese coast guard ships and four suspected militia vessels and forced to stop as the other two Philippine boats delivered supplies to the Filipino forces at Second Thomas Shoal, more than 4 miles away.
All the Philippine vessels sailed away without further incident after the supplies and a fresh crew of Filipino sailors were delivered to the military outpost on a long-marooned Philippine navy ship at the shoal.
“We’re happy that the resupply mission succeeded despite all the dangerous blockings and other actions,” Cmdr. Emmanuel Dangate of the Cabra told AP.
Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela condemned the Chinese coast guard blockade and other perilous maneuvers as a violation of international regulations aimed at avoiding sea collisions. The coast guard would provide a report to the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila for a possible diplomatic protest against China, he said.
The hostilities started Monday night, when a Chinese coast guard ship started tailing the Philippine vessels. On Tuesday morning, both sides asserted their territorial rights in a flurry of radio message exchanges with a man identifying himself as coming from the one of the Chinese coast guard ships, warning at one point: “To avoid miscalculation, leave and keep out, otherwise, you will bear full responsibility for all the consequences.”
When the Philippine ships did not back away, the Chinese radio caller warned that, because of such continued “infringement and provocation, we will take countermeasures.”
Chinese coast guard ships repeatedly crossed the bows of the two Philippine coast guard ships at close range. Up to three later positioned in front of the Cabra, which remained stationary. The Chinese ships also moved dangerously close to the wooden-hulled supply boats, but the two smaller vessels managed to dart cross the shallows toward the shoal.
Chinese officials at the embassy in Manila did not immediately comment on the encounter. It was not immediately clear why the U.S. Navy deployed the surveillance plane that flew for more than three hours overhead as the Chinese ships blocked and shadowed the Philippine vessels off Second Thomas Shoal. When asked about the deployment of the Navy plane, U.S. Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay in Manila said he could not provide specifics. “What I can say is that all of our military activities in the Philippines are conducted in full coordination with our Philippine allies,” he said.
Filipino security officials have said they’ve received intelligence information and surveillance images taken in the disputed waters from their American and other foreign counterparts in the past as part of security cooperation.
The United States lays no claim to the South China Sea but has declared that freedom of navigation and flight, as well as peacefully resolving disputes, are in its national interest.
After a Chinese coast guard ship used a water cannon against a Philippine supply boat on Aug. 5, Washington renewed a warning that it’s obligated to defend its longtime treaty ally if Filipino forces, aircraft and vessels come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.
U.S. military’s aerial reconnaissance pictures of England during WWII go online for the first time
LONDON | Way before Google Earth, there was photo reconnaissance by the U.S. Army Air Forces.
During World War II, specifically in 1943 and 1944, reconnaissance units of the USAAF — the predecessor to the U.S. Air Force — captured photos of the changing face of England, primarily around the American bases in the south of the country.
More than 3,600 of their black and white images were made available Wednesday in a free online, searchable map through the archive of Historic England, a public body that seeks to champion England’s history and environment.
From showing U.S. military personnel playing baseball to ancient monuments surrounded by anti-tank defenses, the collection gives a bird’s-eye view of the impact of the war on England and the training that was necessary ahead of bombing and reconnaissance missions over Nazi-occupied Europe.
—From AP reports
