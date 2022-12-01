EU Commission proposes blocking billions in funds to Hungary
BRUSSELS | The European Union’s executive branch recommended Wednesday that billions of euros of EU funds allocated to Hungary remain frozen over its failure to implement solid rule-of-law reforms, a move highlighting the growing rift between the EU’s traditional Western democratic values and its partner’s democratic backsliding.
The EU's 27 nations have until Dec. 19 to take a decision based on the Commission’s proposal, which came as Hungary continues to block crucial EU decisions such as the disbursement of 18 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine and a global tax deal.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also angered the bloc’s officials with his repeated criticism of the EU sanctions targeting Russia for its war in Ukraine.
“This is an historic moment for the protection of the rule of law in Europe," said Petri Sarvamaa, a member of the European Parliament's committee on budgetary control. “If EU citizens’ money cannot be protected against irregularities, then it cannot be disbursed.”
European lawmakers last week put pressure on the Commission and Council, which represents the bloc’s 27 countries, with a resolution asking them to freeze the funds.
Although Hungary insists it does not link the issue of EU funds to other topics, many in Brussels see its vetoes as a sign that Orban is trying to blackmail the rest of the bloc into releasing the billions in regular EU funds and pandemic recovery cash that has been held up.
The EU’s executive branch proposed in September that the bloc suspend around 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in regular funding to Hungary over concerns about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money.
Hungary agreed on 17 anti-corruption measures, including the creation of an anti-corruption task force and changes to its public procurement rules, but the Commission believes that “notwithstanding steps taken, there is still a continued risk to the EU budget/”
The money can be frozen under a recently introduced conditionality mechanism that allows the EU to take measures to protect its budget.
Any action to suspend the funds must be approved by the EU member countries, and this requires a “qualified majority,” which amounts to 55% of the 27 members representing at least 65% of the total EU population.
The Commission simultaneously approved Hungary’s pandemic recovery plan worth 5.8 billion euros, but only on the condition that the country implement 27 “super milestones” — including the previous 17 measures.
“This means that no payment under the (recovery plan) is possible until Hungary has fully and correctly implemented these 27 super milestones,” the commission said.
Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice, said the EU will be “very vigilant" in its scrutiny of the progress made by Hungary in putting in place the binding reforms, adding that a backpedaling on their acceptance would block any subsequent payments. At the current speed of talks, Hungary is unlikely to receive any money before spring.
The head Hungarian official negotiating with the Commission said the Hungarian government sees the decision as a “significant step forward” toward Budapest gaining access to the suspended funds.
“We are delighted to see this, and we are pleased that the opportunity to sign the agreement on the recovery fund is finally open,” said Tibor Navracsics, Hungary’s minister for the use of EU funds. “We are confident that this decision and this proposal by the European Commission will open the way for us to conclude the last round of negotiations on the cohesion funds as well.”
Navracsics said Hungary’s government is “open for compromise,” and that he believes an agreement with the Commission can be reached by the end of the year.
“The consultations have been ongoing and have been fruitful, and the European Commission recognizes this,” he said.
Hungary, a large recipient of EU funds, has come under increasing criticism for veering away from democratic norms. The commission has for nearly a decade accused Orban of dismantling democratic institutions, taking control of the media and infringing on minority rights. Orban, who has been in office since 2010, denies the accusations.
If EU members decide to bloc access to the cohesion funds until Hungary meets the conditions required, Budapest will not lose cash immediately. Hungary would no longer be allowed to apply for the subsidies designed for EU programs and infrastructure projects, but the decision would not stop it from getting money which is still flowing through from the previous long-term budget, for the 2014-2020 period.
German parliament labels 1930s Ukraine famine as genocide
BERLIN | Germany's parliament on Wednesday approved a resolution recognizing as genocide Ukraine's 1930s “Holodomor," a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.
The resolution was brought to the lower house, or Bundestag, by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition and the main opposition bloc. After a debate attended by Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, it passed with their support in a show of hands, while the two other opposition parties abstained.
The vote comes days after Ukrainians marked the 90th anniversary of the start of the famine.
The resolution states that “the mass deaths from hunger were not a result of failed harvests; the political leadership of the Soviet Union under Josef Stalin was responsible for them." It adds that all things Ukrainian were “deeply suspect” to Stalin and notes that “the whole of Ukraine was affected by hunger and repression, not just its grain-producing areas.”
“From today's perspective, a historical and political classification as genocide is obvious,” the resolution says. “The German Bundestag shares such a classification.”
“This horror had its cause in the Kremlin — there, the dictator took the cruel decision to push through collectivization by force and cause hunger,” governing Green party lawmaker Robin Wagener told parliament. “And the killing by hunger also had as its aim the political repression of Ukrainian national identity, Ukrainian culture and language.”
He said that “the parallels with today are unmissable” — a point echoed by other speakers nine months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Russia’s current war of aggression against Ukraine stands in this historical tradition,” conservative opposition lawmaker Volker Ullrich said.
Academic opinion remains divided about whether the famine constitutes a “genocide,” with the main question being whether Stalin intentionally wanted to kill Ukrainians as an attempt to quash an independence movement against the Soviet Union, or whether the famine was primarily the result of official incompetence along with natural conditions. Regardless, the “great famine” seeded lingering Ukrainian bitterness toward Soviet Russian rule.
According to the Holomodor Museum in Kyiv, 16 states in addition to Ukraine so far have recognized the famine as genocide: Australia, Ecuador, Estonia, Canada, Colombia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, the United States and the Vatican. Some other countries, including Argentina, Chile and Spain, have condemned it as “an act of extermination.”
Last week, Pope Francis linked the suffering of Ukrainians now to the 1930s “genocide artificially caused by Stalin."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalenskyy hailed the German resolution's approval in his nightly video address Wednesday.
“This is a decision for justice, for truth," he said. "And this is a very important signal to many other countries of the world that Russian revanchism will not succeed in rewriting history.”
Wednesday's resolution calls on the German government among other things to work against “any attempts to spread one-sided Russian historical narratives” and to keep supporting Ukraine as a victim of the current war.
It notes that the famine in Ukraine happened in a period of massive crimes against humanity in Europe, which included the Nazi Holocaust “in its historical singularity,” the war crimes of the German military and the systematic murder of millions of civilians as part of the “the racist German war of annihilation in the east.”
Lawmakers also stressed that they had no intention of downplaying Germany’s history, including Nazi crimes in the Soviet Union. “We derive from Germany’s own past a particular responsibility within the international community to mark crimes against human rights and work through them,” said Gabriela Heinrich of the governing Social Democrats.
Such resolutions aren't binding and don't mandate government action, but Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has thanked lawmakers who championed it.
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
WARSAW, Poland | Some 300 demonstrators gathered Monday outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to protest what is widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and a recent remark by the politician about women using alcohol.
Participants voiced anger over a near total ban on abortion pushed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski's Law and Justice party that took effect last year, as well as policies that ended state funding of in-vitro fertilization. They also chanted slogans urging Kaczynski to leave politics.
Police prevented demonstrators from reaching the house.
Protester Jolanta Zjawinska, 64, said it was her “civic duty” to fight for women’s rights for her two adult daughters and for future generations.
Zjawinska, a local council member, described the situation of women in Poland as “a tragedy.”
“Theoretically, we have all the rights, but we cannot take any decisions referring to our own bodies,” she told The Associated Press. “I want Poland to be a country where everyone feels safe, where I and my daughters feel safe ... and where no one will be arranging their lives for them.”
Women’s Strike, a prominent women’s rights movement, called the protest after Kaczynski earlier this month blamed Poland’s low birthrate partly on young women drinking too much alcohol.
Nevertheless, turnout Monday was much lower than at some of the Women's Strike-led demonstrations of recent years.
“I am terrified to see that we agree to all these policies, because so few people turned out today,” said protester Aneta Galla.
“I'm afraid that a majority of people have gotten used to the way the things are and they don't see any point anymore in protesting,” said Galla, 47, an accountant.
Critics accuse Kaczynski, 73, of being unable to understand the reasons that make it difficult today for women to decide to have children.
Women's Strike blames the country’s low birthrate on factors including the de facto prohibition of abortion, a lack of general access to sexual education, in vitro procedures and pre-natal care, high inflation, a housing shortage and a lack of access to day care centers.
The protest was held on a symbolic day: the 104th anniversary of Polish women winning voting rights. Poland was among the first countries to grant women the right to vote.
Kaczynski said ahead of the protest that he didn't understand why the protesters chose to demonstrate in front of his home “since I have always been a supporter of full equality for women.”
Crunch time: The baguette gets UN world heritage status
PARIS | The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity.
UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that the simple French flute — made only of flour, water, salt, and yeast — deserved United Nations recognition, after France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, with some 400 closing every year over the past half-century.
The U.N. cultural agency’s chief, Audrey Azoulay, said the decision honors more than just bread; it recognizes the “savoir-faire of artisanal bakers” and “a daily ritual.”
“It is important that such craft knowledge and social practices can continue to exist in the future,” added Azoulay, a former French culture minister.
The agency defines intangible cultural heritage as “traditions or living expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants.”
With the bread’s new status, the French government said it planned to create an artisanal baguette day, called the “Open Bakehouse Day,” to connect the French better with their heritage.
Back in France, bakers seemed proud, if unsurprised.
“Of course, it should be on the list because the baguette symbolizes the world. It’s universal,” said Asma Farhat, baker at Julien’s Bakery near Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue.
“If there’s no baguette, you can't have a proper meal. In the morning you can toast it, for lunch it’s a sandwich, and then it accompanies dinner.”
Although it seems like the quintessential French product, the baguette was said to have been invented by Vienna-born baker August Zang in 1839. Zang put in place France’s steam oven, making it possible to produce bread with a brittle crust yet fluffy interior.
The product’s zenith did not come until the 1920s, with the advent of a French law preventing bakers from working before 4 a.m. The baguette’s long, thin shape meant it could be made more quickly than its stodgy cousins, so it was the only bread that bakers could make in time for breakfast.
Despite the decline in traditional bakery numbers today, France’s 67 million people still remain voracious baguette consumers — purchased at a variety of sales points, including in supermarkets. The problem is, observers say, that they can often be poor in quality.
“It’s very easy to get bad baguette in France. It’s the traditional baguette from the traditional bakery that’s in danger. It’s about quality not quantity,” said one Paris resident, Marine Fourchier, 52.
In January, French supermarket chain Leclerc was criticized by traditional bakers and farmers for its much publicized 29-cent baguette, accused of sacrificing the quality of the famed 65-centimeter (26-inch) loaf. A baguette normally costs just over 90 euro cents (just over $1), seen by some as an index on the health of the French economy.
The baguette is indeed serious business. France’s “Bread Observatory” — a venerable institution that closely follows the fortunes of the flute — notes that the French munch through 320 baguettes of one form or another every second. That’s an average of half a baguette per person per day, and 10 billion every year.
The “artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread” was inscribed at the Morocco meeting among other global cultural heritage items, including Japan’s Furyu-odori ritual dances, and Cuba's light rum masters.
