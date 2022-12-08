Peru president's power grab recalls country's dark past
LIMA, Peru | Peru's ousted President Pedro Castillo rose to power 17 months ago as a populist outsider. But he squandered what little popularity he had when he stunned the nation by dissolving Congress in an act of political suicide that recalled some of the darkest days of the nation's anti-democratic past.
At a court appearance Thursday, a judge ordered Castillo held on charges of rebellion in the same Lima prison where Alberto Fujimori remains incarcerated 30 years after the former strongman sent tanks and soldiers in a far more forceful attempt to close the legislature.
Castillo, 53, looked downcast as he gave simple “yes” or “no” answers to the judge's questions.
Most Peruvians took the ouster in stride, with the streets in downtown Lima calm as residents went about their business. Late in the day a few hundred Castillo supporters marched peacefully toward the Congress, where they were blocked by riot police firing tear gas.
Meanwhile, his successor, Dina Boluarte, began the difficult task of trying to rally Peruvians behind institutions gutted for years by endemic corruption and mistrust. Boluarte, a Marxist lawyer who was Castillo's vice president, now becomes the country's sixth president in as many years. She's the first woman to lead the South American country of 33 million and the only one fluent in Quechua, the Indigenous language spoken by Peru's poor.
With polls showing Peruvians despising Congress even more than they do Castillo, Boluarte appealed for a “truce” from the political feuding that has paralyzed Peru for years. As part of her effort to reorient the country, she walked back comments a day earlier that she would finish Castillo's five-year term, which ends in 2026, and refused to rule out the possibility of holding early elections — something that requires approval of a hard-to-muster constitutional amendment.
“I know there are voices indicating early elections and this is democratically respectable,” she said.
The Biden administration condemned Castillo’s power grab as illegal and expressed support her Boluarte's call for a government of national unity. Meanwhile, several leftist allies in Latin America have refused to speak out against his overthrow. A major exception was Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who called Castillo’s removal a “soft coup” fueled by deep-seated racism against the former school teacher from the heavily Indigenous Andean highlands.
“It is no longer military intervention,” said López Obrador. “It’s done with control of the media by the oligarchs, undermining legal and legitimately constituted authorities, especially if they want to do something for the benefit of the long-suffering people who do not belong to the elites.”
In just three tumultuous hours Wednesday, Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of Peru’s Congress to being replaced by his vice president.
But the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency as accusations of corruption, inexperience and incompetency forced him to shelter inside the presidential palace and a hostile Congress comprised of political elites mocked his humble roots.
Castillo won a runoff election in June 2021 by just 44,000 votes after campaigning on promises to nationalize Peru’s key mining industry and rewrite the constitution, gaining support in rural Peru.
However, once in office, he cycled through dozens of Cabinet choices, a number of whom have been accused of wrongdoing. Congress first tried to impeach him last December over an investigation by prosecutors into illicit financing of the governing party. To remove the president requires two-thirds of the 130 lawmakers to vote in favor. Only 46 did.
Lawmakers tried again in March, accusing Castillo of “permanent moral incapacity,” a term incorporated into Peruvian constitutional law that Congress has used more than a half dozen times since 2017 to try to remove presidents. The effort failed, with only 55 votes in favor.
Each time, Castillo was defiant, arguing he hadn't done anything wrong.
“I salute that common sense, responsibility and democracy prevailed,” Castillo tweeted after the second attempt.
On Wednesday, Peru was girding for a third impeachment vote. The night before, the president said in an unusual midnight address to the nation that a sector of Congress had it out for him and that he was paying for mistakes made due to inexperience.
Then shortly before noon Wednesday, Castillo went on state television to announce the dissolution of Congress. He said elections would be held to choose new lawmakers and a new constitution would be written. Some Cabinet ministers resigned immediately, but the Supreme Court and Constitutional Tribunal rejected it as an attempted coup.
The president can dismiss lawmakers to end a political standoff but only in limited circumstances — after losing two votes of confidence in Congress, which last occurred in 2019, when then President Martin Vizcarra dismissed lawmakers.
Despite the high political drama, only small clashes have erupted between a handful of Castillo supporters and riot police on guard outside the police station in Lima where he is being held.
Boluarte, 60, will have to seek reconciliation with a weak mandate and no party. On Thursday, she hosted several political leaders at the presidential palace.
Hanging over the political crisis is the question of what to do with Castillo.
López Obrador said Thursday that he had all but greenlighted Castillo’s request for asylum, made in a phone call Wednesday to the Mexican president’s office. But he said those plans were frustrated when Castillo was intercepted by police on his way to the Mexican Embassy in Lima, where a group of protesters awaited. Later, his foreign minister said Mexico's ambassador met with Castillo in prison and would initiate consultations with Peruvian authorities about his asylum request.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro called on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to intervene to guarantee Castillo's constitutional rights, saying he was unable to get a fair trial with so many powerful interests stacked against him. But echoing the comments of Brazil's incoming president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Petro left no doubt that Castillo had brought the troubles upon himself.
"Anti-democracy can't be fought with more anti-democracy," he wrote on Twitter.
EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation
BRUSSELS | European Union lawmakers and governments reached a deal Tuesday that would ban the import of products which contribute to deforestation around the world.
The preliminary agreement, which still needs to be formally adopted by the EU parliament, requires companies to verify that the goods they sell in the EU have not led to deforestation and forest degradation anywhere in the world as of 2021.
Companies need to show that goods they import comply with rules in the country of origin, including on human rights and the protection of indigenous people.
Forests around the world are increasingly under threat from clearance for timber and agriculture, including soybean and palm oil. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that 420 million hectares (1.6 million square miles) of forest - an area larger than the EU - were destroyed between 1990 and 2020.
Pascal Canfin, who chairs the European Parliament’s environment committee, said the agreement by the 27-nation bloc marks a “world first.”
“Europe will close its doors to the everyday products that have the highest impact on deforestation in the world if their importers are not able to demonstrate, with supporting documents, that they do not come from deforested areas,” he said. "It’s the coffee we drink in the morning, the chocolate we eat, the charcoal we use in our barbecues, the paper in our books. It’s radical, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
More than 100 countries pledged last year to halt and reverse global deforestation by 2030, as part of efforts to combat climate change. Forests are an important natural means of removing greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere, since plants absorb carbon dioxide when they grow.
IEA: Renewables could top coal as electricity source by 2025
BERLIN | The expansion of renewable power generation picked up sharply in 2022 and within three years it could pass coal as the top source of electricity, The International Energy Agency said in a new report published Tuesday.
The Paris-based agency said the global energy crisis stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered an unprecedented surge in renewables as countries look to wind and solar power to bolster their energy security.
More than 90% of global electricity expansion will be from renewable sources in the coming five years, the IEA said, revising its forecast for 2027 upward by 30%.
“Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster growth as countries seek to capitalize on their energy security benefits," IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol, said. "The world is set to add as much renewable power in the next five years as it did in the previous 20 years.”
“This is a clear example of how the current energy crisis can be a historic turning point toward a cleaner and more secure energy system," Birol added.
Replacing fossil fuels with renewables will help keep alive the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the agency's report. That is the more ambitious limit countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord.
Croatia to join Europe’s ID-check-free area, others to wait
BRUSSELS | European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in.
This triggered an angry response from Romania, which lashed out at Austria for blocking its bid to join the so-called Schengen area.
The world's largest free travel zone, the Schengen area comprises 26 countries — 22 EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another. Around 3.5 million people cross an internal border each day.
Austria, in particular, had objected to Bulgaria and Romania joining, citing migration concerns.
“When it comes to the accession of Romania and Bulgaria we are not united and that makes us very weak and that makes me also sad,” Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters after the decision, taken during a meeting of interior ministers in Brussels, was announced.
“You deserve to be full members of Schengen, you deserve to have access to the free movement in the Schengen area,” Johansson said, adding that the two had strong support from almost all the ministers present.
Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs late Thursday said it had summoned Austria’s ambassador over Vienna’s “unjustified and unfriendly attitude.”
“The (foreign ministry) considers that this result is completely unfair and devoid of any objective motivation,” it said in a statement, adding that it regrets the impact “Austria’s negative vote today has on European unity and cohesion.”
“Especially in the current complicated geostrategic context … and Russia’s persistent attempts to fracture European unity,” the statement read.
Full accession for the EU’s newest members — Bulgaria and Romania joined the bloc in 2007, Croatia in 2013 — required unanimous support from their partners.
Last month, the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, ruled that all three candidate countries meet the technical criteria for joining, and the European Parliament has also voted in favor of their membership.
Croatia’s bid received no notable opposition from its EU partners, and the government in Zagreb hailed the news.
"Croatia is in Schengen!" Deputy Prime Minister Davor Božinović enthused.
“There are no more borders on our European journey. We met all the conditions, went through a long and demanding process,” he said. "With Croatia in Schengen, everyone benefits — the citizens, the economy, Croatia and the EU.”
But ahead of Thursday's meeting Austria had appeared almost certain to veto the Bulgarian and Romanian bids over immigration, as increasing numbers of people cross its borders without authorization via the Balkans region.
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner renewed his country’s staunch opposition, noting that more than 100,000 people have entered Austria this year without authorization.
“The system is not working right now,” he told reporters.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also sparked a furor last week when he alleged that Bulgarian border security officials could accept cash bribes.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev hit back, writing on Facebook that three Bulgarian border officials have been killed in recent months while protecting the bloc’s external borders.
In an effort to ease their partners’ concerns, Bulgaria and Romania invited EU fact-finding missions with national experts twice in recent months to see how things have improved.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country has a clear position: “We want Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania to be fully part of the Schengen area and will continue to work for that.”
“We are also confident that we will succeed in the end,” he added. “This was a day of decisions today, there are more to come, very soon even.”
The President of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, wrote on Facebook after the decision was announced, that “Austria’s unfair opposition is a free Christmas gift” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“European unity and stability have today received a hard blow from a state that has chosen, in difficult times, to abandon its European comrades and serve … the interests of Russia,” Ciolacu said. “Austria is clearly disconnected from Europe.”
Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev was cautiously optimistic after Thursday’s announcement, saying that he thought common ground could be found to overcome the objections of Austria, and perhaps the Netherlands.
“Austria already signaled that there are mechanisms, compromises that it is ready to accept. So, the talks will continue,” he told reporters.
Honor Keleman, Romania’s Deputy Prime Minister, was incensed by the result and vowed to “continue to fight” to join Schengen “without giving in to Austria’s miserable blackmail.”
“Austria’s veto is unfair, immoral, lacking solid arguments, showing a miserable political game,” he wrote on Facebook.
Rights group Amnesty International also noted the decisions with concern, pointing to reports and evidence about migrants being unlawfully detained in some EU countries, notably Croatia.
“Today’s announcement that Croatia is joining the Schengen area shows that the EU condones, and even rewards, these illegal practices, and is willing to sacrifice human rights to prevent people from entering the EU,” said Amnesty’s Western Balkans Researcher Jelena Sesar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.