Responders dig for bodies in Moroccan mountain villages devastated by last week’s earthquake
IMI N’TALA, Morocco | The stench of death wafted through the village of Imi N’Tala high up in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, where last week’s catastrophic earthquake razed the hamlet’s mud-brick buildings and killed dozens of residents.
Bulldozers and responders have been digging through the wreckage around the clock in the hopes of finding the eight to 10 corpses still underneath, even as an aftershock Wednesday evening rattled already frayed nerves.
“The mountain was split in half and started falling. Houses were fully destroyed,” a local man, Ait Ougadir Al Houcine, said Tuesday as crews worked to recover bodies, including his sister’s. “Some people lost all their cattle. We have nothing but the clothes we’re wearing. Everything is gone.”
The scene in Imi N’Tala, which is mainly home to herders and farmers and lost 96 people to Friday’s earthquake, mirrored the situation in dozens of communities along the treacherous mountain roads south of Marrakech. Men in donated djellabas — long, loose robes common to Morocco — neatly arranged their prayer rugs atop dust and rocks when they were unable to find open space and solid ground. Donkeys brayed as they passed people covering their noses to block the smell of decomposition.
The death and injury counts have risen as responders have reached more of these remote villages, where they dug up bodies and sent people to hospitals. Moroccan authorities reported 2,946 deaths and several thousand injuries as of Wednesday. The United Nations estimated that the magnitude 6.8 quake had affected some 300,000 people.
On Tuesday, King Mohammed VI visited a hospital and donated blood in Marrakech, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Imi N’Tala. And aid finally arrived in Imi N’Tala the nearby communities of Anougal, Imi N’Isli and Igourdane. White and yellow tents lined the partially paved roads, pyramids of water bottles and milk cartons were stacked nearby, and Moroccans from the country’s larger cities handed out clay tagine pots and neatly packed bags of food aid.
Camera crews from France, Spain and Qatar’s Al Jazeera set up as Moroccan emergency responders — along with crews from Qatar, Spain and international nongovernmental organizations — jackhammered through rocks to recover a woman’s body from under a crumbling house that looked like it could fall at any moment.
She likely died because — unlike the buildings that fell in Turkey and Syria’s earthquake earlier this year — the mud bricks used to build homes in Imi N’Tala left little space for air that trapped people would need to survive, said Patrick Villadry of the French rescue crew, ULIS.
“When we dig, we look for someone alive. From there, we don’t ask ourselves questions. If they’re alive, great. If they’re dead, it’s a shame,” he said, noting that recovering the dead was important for Moroccan families.
Morocco has limited the amount of earthquake aid allowed into the country and allowed response crews from only four countries — Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — as well as NGOs. Villadry’s five-person, four-dog crew from Nice was among the few French NGOs to have made it to the disaster site. It arrived Saturday, he said.
Though the government has cautioned that poorly coordinated aid “would be counterproductive,” the explanation has prompted skepticism among some Moroccans, including Brahim Ait Blasri, who watched the recovery attempts in Imi N’Tala.
“It’s not true. It’s politics,” he said, referring to Morocco’s decision not to accept aid from countries such as the United States and France. “We have to set aside our pride. This is too much.”
American researcher doing well after rescue from a deep Turkish cave, calling it a ‘crazy adventure’
ISTANBUL | An American researcher was “doing well” at a Turkish hospital, officials said Tuesday, after rescuers pulled him out of a cave where he fell seriously ill and became trapped 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below its entrance for over a week.
Rescuers from Turkey and across Europe cheered and clapped as Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver, emerged from Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains strapped to a stretcher at 12:37 a.m. local time Tuesday. He was whisked to the hospital in the nearby city of Mersin in a helicopter.
Dickey fell ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding. What caused his condition remained unclear.
Lying on the stretcher surrounded by reporters shortly after his rescue, he described his nine-day ordeal as a “crazy, crazy adventure.”
“It is amazing to be above ground again,” he said. A well-known cave researcher and a cave rescuer who had participated in many international expeditions, Dickey thanked the international caving community, Turkish cavers and Hungarian Cave Rescue, among others.
Dickey, who is from Croton-on-Hudson, New York, was part of an expedition to map the Morca Cave, Turkey’s third deepest, when he became sick. As he was too frail to climb out himself, cave rescue teams from Europe scrambled to help save him, mounting a challenging operation that involved pulling him up the cave’s steep vertical sections and navigating through mud and water at low temperatures in the horizontal sections.
Rescuers had to widen some of the cave’s narrow passages, install ropes to pull him up vertical shafts on a stretcher and set up temporary camps along the way before the operation could begin.
“It was great to see him finally get out because it was very dire in the early days of this rescue,” Carl Heitmeyer of the New Jersey Initial Response Team and a friend of Dickey’s told NBC’s “Today” show.
Asked whether he believes Dickey would return to caving, Heitmeyer said: “I hope his mom’s not watching, but I would bet on it.”
Among those who rushed to the Taurus Mountains was Dr. Zsofia Zador, a caving enthusiast and medical rescuer from the Hungarian rescue team, who was among the first to treat Dickey inside the cave.
Zador, an anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist from Budapest, was on her way to the hospital to start her early morning shift on Sept. 2, when she got news of Dickey’s condition.
The 34-year-old quickly arranged for a colleague to take her shift and rushed to gather her caving gear and medical equipment, before taking a plane to Turkey to join the rescue mission, she told The Associated Press by telephone from the camp near the entrance of the cave.
“He was relieved, and he was hopeful,” she said when asked to describe Dickey’s reaction when he saw her in the cave. “He was quite happy. We are good friends.”
Zador said Dickey was hypovolemic — or was suffering from loss of fluid and blood — but said he was in a “stable condition” by the time she reached him because paramedics had “treated him quite well.”
“It was a tricky situation because sometimes he was quite stable and it felt like he could get out on his own, but he could (deteriorate) once again,” she said. “Luckily he didn’t lose any consciousness and he saw the situation through.”
Around 190 experts from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Turkey took part in the rescue, including doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers. Teams comprised of a doctor and three to four other rescuers took turns staying by his side at all times.
Zador said she had been involved in cave rescues before but Dickey’s rescue was the “longest” she experienced.
Dickey said after his rescue that he had started to throw up large quantities of blood inside the cave.
“My consciousness started to get harder to hold on to, and I reached the point where I thought ‘I’m not going to live,’” he told reporters.
A statement from the Mersin governor’s office said Dickey’s “general health” condition was “good”, without providing further details.
The Italian National Alpine and Speleological Corps said the rescue operation took more than 100 rescuers from around 10 counties a total of 60 hours. “Mark Dickey was in the cave for roughly 500 hours,” it said.
On the brink of joining NATO, Sweden seeks to boost its defense spending by 28%
STOCKHOLM | The Swedish government said Monday it wants to increase its defense budget by 28%, putting it on track to reach the military spending target 2% of gross domestic product set by the NATO alliance, which the Scandinavian country is preparing to join.
“We are in the most serious security policy situation since the end of World War II, which requires Sweden to have a defense that is ready to protect Swedish territory,” defense minister Pål Jonson said.
Unveiling a defense bill for 2024, Sweden’s center-right coalition government said military spending would increase by a total of $2.4 billion. Of that amount, approximately $63 million will be spent on Sweden’s future membership of NATO.
Jonson said Sweden must adapt its preparedness and its military exercises to prepare for NATO membership but must also continue its support for Ukraine.
In May last year, Sweden — and neighboring Finland — sought protection under NATO’s security umbrella after Russia invaded Ukraine.
However, Sweden, which abandoned a long history of military nonalignment, is still waiting to become the 32nd member of the alliance. Finland joined earlier this year.
New entries must be approved by all existing members, but Turkey has so far refused to ratify Sweden’s application. Ankara said this was because Sweden was refusing to extradite dozens of people suspected of links to Kurdish militant organizations.
Turkey has also criticized a series of demonstrations in both Sweden and Denmark where the Quran, Islam’s holy book, was burned.
At a NATO summit in Vilnius in July, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would drop its objection to Sweden’s membership, after more than a year of blocking it. However, the Turkish parliament must still ratify the application, as must Hungary.
The three-party Swedish government consists of the conservative Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals. They have a majority in the Swedish parliament with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties.
Sweeping study finds 1,000 cases of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Church since mid-20th century
GENEVA | A sweeping, year-long study of sexual abuse by Catholic priests and others in Switzerland published Tuesday has turned up more than 1,000 cases since the mid-20th century, as the Swiss church becomes the latest in Europe to reckon with the abuse scandal.
With few exceptions, those accused of wrongdoing were all male. Nearly three-fourths of the documents examined showed the sexual abuse involved minors.
The report, commissioned by the Swiss Conference of Bishops and led by two University of Zurich historians, offers a deep look at the sexual abuse and harassment that has confounded the Catholic Church across the globe in recent decades — upending the lives of many victims and their families, and tarnishing the image of the institution.
The authors said in a statement that they identified 1,002 “situations of sexual abuse” in the Swiss church, including accusations against 510 people. The abuse, they wrote, affected 921 people.
“The situations identified surely amount to only the tip of the iceberg,” said the historians Monika Dommann and Marietta Meier in a statement.
Among other findings, which were admittedly not exhaustive, over half — 56% — of the cases of sexual abuse involved men or boys. Some 39% of victims were women or girls, while sourcing did not allow for the remaining 5% percent to be identified by gender, according to the study.
The researchers pored over thousands of pages of secret documents, assembled by church authorities since the mid-20th century. But they said many sources of information haven’t been fully studied. They cited some cases where documents were destroyed to cover up any alleged wrongdoing.
The study reported that abuse happened across the country. More than half of the cases took place during pastoral care and about 30% occurred in places like schools, homes and boarding schools. Some incidents took place during confessions or consultations. The researchers found many cases were “concealed, covered up or downplayed.”
“Church officials routinely transferred accused and convicted clerics, sometimes even abroad, in an effort to avoid secular criminal prosecution and secure reassignment for clerics,” they wrote. “In doing so, the interests of the Catholic Church and its leaders were placed before the well-being and protection of parishioners.”
The Swiss Conference of Bishops, which announced Sunday a Vatican-ordered investigation into claims of sexual abuse in Switzerland, and two other religious groups acknowledged in a joint statement that not enough was done to fight such abuse.
“As ecclesiastical institutions, we carry a great share of responsibility in the fact that so many people in the heart of the Church were victims of crimes, and often suffered the consequences for their lives, for themselves, their relationships, their private and professional development, their confidence in God, in life,” they said.
Members of the church hierarchy “must face up to this guilt” and the necessary consequences, they added.
The work will continue: The bishops’ conference and its partners said the team of researchers will receive another 1.5 million Swiss francs (about $1.7 million) to further pursue the study through 2026.
In their report, the researchers said the Holy See’s embassy in Switzerland, or nunciature, denied their request for access to its archives. They noted “major obstacles” when trying to consult the archives at the Vatican itself — and called for better access in the future.
“Today, the Pope and the Cardinals claim to want to shine a light (on the issue), but they continue to refuse access to the archives of the nunciature and the Vatican,” Jacques Nuoffer, the head of a Swiss support group for people who were abused in a religious context, told a news conference in Zurich where the report was presented.
The Holy See has long refused to open personnel files to outside investigators and has generally been shielded from being forced to do so by subpoena in abuse cases because it is a sovereign state under international law.
A few exceptions have been made in recent years. The Vatican shared archives dating back decades about particularly egregious cases of abuse in the French Catholic Church, and it opened up its archives to for an in-house investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
The report marks the latest attempt by a national bishops’ conference to provide a historic reckoning with abuse that the hierarchy has known about for decades but rarely took action to sanction.
In recent years, such national reports in places like Germany and France have prompted demands for restitution for victims and fueled calls for the bishops, cardinals and religious superiors who covered up the abuse to be punished.
