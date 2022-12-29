Bangladesh opens first metro service to ease Dhaka traffic

DHAKA, Bangladesh | Bangladesh launched its first metro rail service, mostly funded by Japan, in the densely populated capital on Wednesday amid enthusiasm that the South Asian country’s development bonanza would continue with both domestic and overseas funds.

