UK opens door to Assange extradition to U.S. on spying charges
LONDON | A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States on spying charges by overturning a lower court decision that the WikiLeaks founder's mental health was too fragile to withstand incarceration in America.
The High Court in London ruled that U.S. assurances about Assange's detention, received after the lower court decision, were enough to guarantee he would be treated humanely. Assange's lawyers say they will ask to appeal.
In the ruling, the High Court directed the lower court judge to send the extradition request to Home Secretary Priti Patel, who would make the final decision on whether to send Assange to the U.S. for trial.
"There is no reason why this court should not accept the assurances as meaning what they say," a two-judge panel of the High Court said in its ruling.
Ukraine leader hopes for talks with Russia amid tensions
KYIV, Ukraine | Ukraine's president said Friday that more opportunities for talks with Russia may arise thanks to the U.S. diplomatic effort to help de-escalate tensions after Moscow massed troops near Ukraine's border, stoking fears of a possible invasion.
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with both Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, as the United States moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Kyiv and Moscow.
The U.S. president proposed joining the Europeans in negotiations not just to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine but to address Putin's larger strategic objections to NATO expanding its membership eastwards.
In an interview aired Friday by the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1, Zelenskyy said that, "thanks to the U.S.," one more platform for talks with Russia may appear, in addition to the so-called Normandy format that involves France and Germany.
The two European countries in 2015 brokered a peace agreement that helped end large-scale hostilities in Ukraine's east, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting with Russia-backed separatists since 2014. But efforts to reach a political settlement of the conflict that has since killed more than 14,000 people have failed, and sporadic skirmishes have continued along the tense line of contact.
Zelenskyy said Friday that, with the support of the U.S. and Ukraine's European allies, he doesn't rule out direct talks between him and Putin — something he has proposed to the Russian leader several times to no avail.
"I see the support for this path from both our European partners and the U.S.," Zelenskyy said.
Tensions between Moscow, Kyiv and its Western allies have worsened in recent weeks over the invasion fears.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied plans to attack Ukraine, and in turn blamed Kyiv for its own allegedly aggressive designs. Putin has urged the West to provide guarantees that would preclude NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying troops and weapons there.
Zelenskyy said Friday that the message he got from Biden during Thursday's call was the "Russia assured the U.S. and the whole world that it doesn't intend to continue the escalation against the territory of our independent state."
Explosions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon cause casualties
BEIRUT | Arms stored for the Palestinian Hamas group exploded in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday night, killing and wounding a number of people, the state-run National News Agency reported.
A Lebanese security official said authorities have no exact numbers of the casualties yet but that there could be as many as 12 dead in the Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tyre. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Earlier Friday, camp residents said explosions shook the camp, adding that the nature of the blasts was not immediately clear.
Ambulances rushed to the scene, residents told The Associated Press by phone.
Initial reports said a fire had started in a diesel tanker and spread to a nearby mosque controlled by the Palestinian militant group. The fire triggered explosions of some weapons that appeared to have been stored inside the mosque, according to the residents.
The NNA said the army cordoned off the area, preventing people from entering or leaving the camp.
NNA added that the state prosecutor in southern Lebanon has asked security agencies and arms experts to inspect the arms storage site that belongs to Hamas.
Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinians refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.
Bah! Humbug! Italy bishop tells children Santa doesn't exist
ROME | A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn't exist.
In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn't mean to dash the dreams of the youngsters two weeks before Christmas.
The diocesan communications director, the Rev. Alessandro Paolino, said Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor.
Italian news reports quoted Stagliano as saying during a recent religious festival that Santa doesn't exist and that his red costume was created by the Coca-Cola company for publicity.
UK warns over reliance on Russian gas as G7 ministers meet
LIVERPOOL, England | Britain's top diplomat welcomed Group of Seven foreign ministers to Liverpool on Saturday with a warning that "free democratic nations" must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts for weekend talks in the northwest England port city as the wealthy nations club faces growing tensions with Russia, China and Iran.
As concern mounts about Russia's troop build-up near Ukraine, Truss said the G-7 meeting would be "a show of unity between like-minded major economies that we are going to absolutely be strong in our stance against aggression, against aggression with respect to Ukraine."
Truss told broadcasters that a military move on Ukraine would be "a strategic mistake" with "severe consequences" for Moscow. The U.S. and its NATO allies are concerned Russia's movement of troops and weapons to the border region may be a prelude to invasion, and say they will inflict heavy sanctions on Russia's economy if that happens.
Moscow denies planning to attack Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of its own allegedly aggressive designs.
Truss said she wanted to work with other countries "to make sure that free democratic nations are able to have an alternative to Russian gas supplies," a reference to the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying gas from Russia to Germany.
The Liverpool meeting will be the first international gathering for Germany's new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, a politician from the environmentalist Greens who has previously opposed Nord Stream 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.