Biden scheduled to tout infrastructure plan in Rosemount
MINNEAPOLIS | President Joe Biden is slated to visit a Twin Cities suburb this week to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure plan.
The White House announced Friday that Biden will visit Rosemount on Tuesday.
The president has been making multiple stops around the country to highlight the infrastructure package.
The White House has projected the package will deliver $4.5 billion to Minnesota for highways, $800 million for public transportation and about $300 million for bridge work over a five-year span, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The state also is in line for $680 million for water projects, at least $100 million for broadband expansion and about $297 million for airport infrastructure.
Biden won Minnesota by about 7 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election.
Hundreds of FedEx packages are found in Alabama woods
HAYDEN, Ala. | An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods.
An estimated 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Deputies were sent to guard the scene until FedEx workers could arrive to pick up the packages, Sheriff Mark Moon said. FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to load up the packages, Moon said.
Photos posted on the sheriff's Facebook page show the packages strewn about the forest and piled at the bottom of a wooded hillside.
Natasha Abney told WBMA-TV that her neighbor found the boxes on his property.
"I mean it was just a river of boxes," Abney said. "Some busted open, some not."
It wasn't clear why the packages were in the ravine, the sheriff said, but he hoped to have some answers soon.
"The security of our customers' shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers' packages with the utmost care," Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said in a statement provided Friday.
"We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible," the company said. "In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action."
The site where the packages were found is about 30 miles north of Birmingham.
Flooding fears hit Northwest due to 'atmospheric river'
BELLINGHAM, Wash. | Flood watches were issued for much of western Washington as storms associated with multiple "atmospheric rivers" threaten parts of the Northwest that saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.
The National Weather Service warned that flooding was possible through Monday afternoon in places like Bellingham and the greater Seattle area. Heavy rains and rising rivers were expected over the weekend in the Cascade and Olympic mountains.
The moisture is from atmospheric rivers — huge plumes of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest — and could bring up to 3 inches of rain in some areas hit by the recent flooding, forecasters said.
The state is still assessing millions of dollars in damage from the last atmospheric rivers.
In northwest Washington's Whatcom County, officials said damage costs could reach as high as $50 million.
During that time the U.S.-Canada border closed in the small city of Sumas, three bridges in Bellingham were closed and landslides blocked Interstate 5 south of Bellingham.
Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall
DURHAM, N.C. | Three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, the police chief said.
Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public. A bystander described "mass hysteria" on one of the busiest shopping days of the year as shoppers ducked into stores for cover or ran for the exits.
Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told reporters the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside The Streets at Southpoint mall during a fight between two groups who knew each other. She said one of the victims was a 10-year-old child hit when a bullet ricocheted. Police said the child's wound did not appear life-threatening. Police did not immediately release further information on the conditions of the other two who were shot.
Andrews said another three people were injured as shoppers rushed for exits following the shooting. In a news release, police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
She said those involved in the fight that led to the shooting fled, but she vowed more arrests. She said there was no further threat to the public.
