Illinois police seek 2 in killing of 1 cop, wounding of 2nd
BRADLEY, Ill. | Authorities were searching Thursday for two people believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel.
The two Bradley police officers were shot late Wednesday while speaking to people in a room at a Comfort Inn along a highway in Kankakee County, the county sheriff’s office said.
The officers were taken to nearby hospitals, where one died and the other was listed in critical condition and undergoing surgery, said the Bradley Police Department.
Confederate monuments will likely go to Black history museum
RICHMOND, Va. | Virginia and Richmond officials on Thursday announced a tentative agreement to transfer ownership of the city’s now mostly removed Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
Included in the transfer would be an enormous statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that was removed earlier this year, as well as the 40-foot-tall pedestal that held it. Pedestal removal work at the site is still underway.
Under the plan announced by Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, the Black History Museum would work with The Valentine museum of Richmond and the local community to determine the memorials’ fates.
Explosion at Baltimore coal terminal; no reported injuries
BALTIMORE | An explosion at a CSX facility in Baltimore created a loud boom Thursday, but officials said no injuries were reported.
Coal was moving though tunnels near Benhill Avenue when the explosion happened, Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said. No contractors were in either of the two tunnels that the coal moved through, Adams said.
CSX spokeswoman Cindy Schild confirmed in an email that an explosion took place at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal, but did not elaborate.
Authorities: Guardians killed Alaska boy after mom’s death
A 2-year-old Alaska boy has been killed by his guardians months after his father strangled his mother, authorities said.
Steven Melovidov and Sophie Myers-Melovidov killed the boy in their home on a remote Alaska island and attempted to mislead investigators, authorities said. They were charged with first-degree and second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault.
Earlier this month, the toddler, Joshua Rukovishnikoff, was medevaced from St. Paul Island to Anchorage with a serious head injury, officials said.
The boy died at an Anchorage hospital and an autopsy was conducted.
The child’s mother, Nadesda “Lynette” Rukovishnikoff, was killed in September on St. Paul Island and the couple became his guardians in October.
— From AP reports
