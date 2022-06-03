Biden to visit New Mexico as state battles record wildfire
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden will travel to New Mexico next week to receive a briefing from state and federal officials as the state continues to deal with t he largest wildfire in state history, the White House announced Friday.
Biden is expected to meet with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, first responders and personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies during his June 11 visit to the New Mexico State Emergency Operation Center in Santa Fe.
The nearly two-month-old fire is 62% contained after charring roughly 495 square miles (1,282 square kilometers) in rugged terrain east of Santa Fe.
Federal forest officials are now worried about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar.
Biden was previously scheduled to be in Los Angeles from June 8 to June 10 for the Summit of the Americas and is expected to travel to Santa Fe following the summit.
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus last month was fatally shot by law enforcement in Texas after he killed five members of the same family, including four children, and stole a truck from their rural weekend cabin, officials said.
Gonzalo Lopez, 46, died in a shootout with police late Thursday in Jourdanton, about 35 miles south of San Antonio, after driving the pickup more than 200 miles from the cabin, said Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He had been on the run since stabbing a prison bus driver on May 12.
When Lopez was shot, he had an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol that authorities say may have been taken from the cabin, Clark said.
Feds: Capitol Police officer indicted on civil rights charge
WASHINGTON | A U.S. Capitol Police officer was indicted on federal civil rights charges after he was involved in an unauthorized high-speed chase, crashed into a motorcycle and then tried to cover it up, prosecutors said Friday.
The officer, Thomas Smith, was supposed to be checking on the homes of members of Congress in Georgetown around 11:30 p.m. on June 20, 2020, when he started pursuing two motorcycles. Prosecutors say Smith "followed closely behind these vehicles at a high rate of speed" before he swerved his marked patrol car into one of the motorcycles, sending the driver flying into the air.
U.S. Capitol Police policy prohibits officers from pursuits outside of the grounds of the Capitol without permission from a supervisor. Smith did not seek any approval and did not alert dispatchers that he was involved in a chase, prosecutors say.
41-year sentence for Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed guard
OAKLAND, Calif. | A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the "boogaloo" extremist movement was sentenced to 41 years in prison Friday for the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality.
Steven Carrillo, 33, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal murder charge in the killing of David Patrick Underwood and to the attempted murder of Underwood's colleague after federal prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.
The men were shot on May 29, 2020, while they stood in front of a federal building in Oakland as hundreds marched on the streets.
In February, Carrillo admitted to posting messages on Facebook a day before the shooting asking anyone if they were "down to boog" and saying he was ready to act and not just talk. He also admitted firing 19 rounds from a homemade AR-15 rifle from the back of a white van being driven by a man he connected with online.
