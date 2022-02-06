Two young girls wounded after one finds parent's gun
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. | Two young girls were shot and injured in a St. Louis suburb Sunday morning after police say one of them found a gun in the home.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County police said officers were called to a home in Spanish Lake around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after the shooting.
The 2-year-old and 4-year-old girls were found with gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. One girl had critical injuries while the other girl's wounds were not considered life-threatening.
Police said investigators were told one of the girls found a parent's gun in a coat and fired it accidentally.
No other details were immediately released about the shooting Sunday afternoon.
Teen charged in fatal St. Louis crash from last summer
ST. LOUIS | A teenager who was driving a stolen vehicle has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred last summer.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Vincent Wallace of St. Louis County was charged last week with second-degree murder and several other charges in connection with the crash that killed 53-year-old Derrick Jackson.
Police and court documents say the crash happened Aug. 7 after police tried to stop the car Wallace was driving. Instead of pulling over, Wallace sped away and struck a pickup truck Jackson was driving at 64 mph.
Police said two other teens were with Wallace in the Hyundai Sonata he was driving.
Wallace was ordered to be held without bail after he was charged Tuesday. Online court records don't list an attorney for him yet.
Kansas woman loses fiance and son in five-vehicle crash
RENO COUNTY, Kansas | A Kansas woman lost both her fiance and her 13-year-old son in a five-vehicle crash that took place in Reno County on Friday.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Lacy Lomax was supposed to marry Alexander Dennis next month and her son Teagan Lomax was set to be one of the groomsmen, but now both are dead.
"I'm literally fighting to breathe," Lomax said on Facebook. "My heart will never be the same."
Lomax said her son was a smart, funny and athletic eighth-grader at Reno Valley Middle School in Nickerson where he was the starting quarterback for the football team.
She said Dennis, who worked as a welder in Hutchinson, was a fellow recovering addict who joined Lacy Lomax as an active advocate for other addicts with the Kansas Recovery Network.
Dennis and Teagan Lomax were returning home to South Hutchinson when the crash happened on K-14 around 4 p.m. Friday. Southbound traffic had slowed before a 17-year-old Nickerson boy driving a Ford Mustang slammed into the back of Dennis' Mitsubishi Galant. The impact sent Dennis' car into the northbound lanes where it was struck by an oncoming semi truck.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Dennis' car then hit a trailer being towed behind an SUV, and the semi jackknifed onto the shoulder of the highway and struck a pickup truck.
The 60-year-old semi driver complained of pain after the crash, but the drivers of the Mustang and pickup were unhurt, none of the six people in the SUV were injured.
One man dead, two hurt after shooting in Cedar Falls Sunday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa | One person died and another was in critical condition Sunday after a shooting in Cedar Falls.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Cedar Falls Police said two Mason City men were arrested after the shooting that was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound near the intersection of College and West 22nd Streets. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A short time later, two other men with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in private vehicles and one of them also had life-threatening injuries.
One of the injured men died, and one of the other two men was taken to another hospital in critical condition. The third man was treated and released.
The names of the victims weren't immediately released Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Javon Mitchell and charged him with attempted murder and two gun charges. Another man, 24-year-old Daniel Martez Judon, was arrested for intimidation with a gun.
Omaha Police say man kills himself at the end of a standoff
OMAHA, Neb. | Omaha Police say a 48-year-old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday after a standoff that lasted over seven hours.
A domestic disturbance was reported at a home near 72nd Street and Western Avenue Saturday morning, and when officers arrived around 11:20 a.m. they found a woman who was unharmed outside the house. Police said Michael Jones had barricaded himself inside a garage with a gun before officers arrived.
The standoff forced the closure of the busy artery of 72nd Street for hours on Saturday.
Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said a crisis negotiator and a licensed therapist talked with Jones for a long period of time Saturday. But shortly before 7 p.m. officers heard a gunshot from inside the garage.
Officers entered the garage a short time later and found Jones dead. A grand jury will review the incident as required under state law.
