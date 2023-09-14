Both sides rest in Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas | With time running out in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ‘s impeachment trial on corruption charges, the Republican on Thursday pointed to renewed support from Donald Trump before a jury of GOP lawmakers decides his future.
The final stretch of the historic trial is pushing Paxton closer to a verdict that will determine whether one of Texas’ most powerful figures — who tried to baselessly help Trump overturn the 2020 election — is removed from office after years of criminal charges and alleged scandal.
Late Thursday, Paxton’s defense team rested after calling four witnesses, all of them current employees. It was not immediately clear how soon closing arguments might begin.
Trump blasted the impeachment as “shameful” in the waning moments of a trial that has showcased fractures in the party. Paxton was impeached by the Republican-led Texas House in May and activists on the hard right have sought to dial up pressure on GOP senators to acquit.
It was not until Thursday — eight days into the trial — that Paxton’s defense attorneys began calling their own witnesses to rebut the allegations that Paxton abused his power and broke the law to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.
“I assured myself and I assured my wife that if there were ever anything that I saw that were illegal or unethical that I would step away,” said Austin Kinghorn, a senior lawyer in the attorney general’s office. “And I’m still here. I’m proud of the work we do. I’m proud to serve General Paxton.”
Caesars reports cyberattack; MGM Resorts says some systems still down
LAS VEGAS | Casino company Caesars Entertainment on Thursday joined Las Vegas gambling rival MGM Resorts International in reporting that it was hit by a cyberattack, but added in a report to federal regulators that its casino and online operations were not disrupted.
The Reno-based publicly traded company told the federal Securities and Exchange Commission that it could not guarantee that personal information about tens of millions of customers was secure following a data breach Sept. 7 that may have exposed driver’s license and Social Security numbers of loyalty rewards members.
“We have taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor,” the company said, “although we cannot guarantee this result.”
Brett Callow, threat analyst for the New Zealand-based cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said it was not clear if a ransom was paid or who was responsible for the intrusion — and for the attack reported Monday by MGM Resorts.
U.S. says Egypt’s human rights picture hasn’t improved
WASHINGTON | The Biden administration said Thursday that Egypt’s poor human rights record hasn’t improved, but it won’t withhold as much military aid as it did last year regardless. Administration officials cited what they said were overriding U.S. national security interests for the decision to limit the extent they would penalize Egypt for the abuses.
The officials cited regional stability and international support for Ukraine’s battle against invading Russian forces as among the U.S. national security interests served by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, despite Sisi’s retreat on some human rights benchmarks.
Egypt has been a top recipient of U.S. military aid since it signed a U.S.-brokered peace deal with Israel in 1979. Congress in recent years has attached restrictions meant to pressure Egyptian leaders to curb human rights abuses to a comparatively small portion of the more than $1 billion in annual military aid to the country.
Rights groups and some congressional Democrats had urged the Biden administration to take a hard line against Egypt on human rights, while some lawmakers said strategic interests should be prioritized.
For the other $235 million, however, the Biden administration this year is exercising a congressionally allowed waiver for U.S. national security interests to waive the rights restrictions and give that full amount, officials said.
The administration in the past two years had said it would hold back $130 million of the aid over Egypt’s rights abuses.
Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Families who sued him have yet to see a dime
HARTFORD, Conn. | As Alex Jones continues telling his Infowars audience about his money problems and pleads for them to buy his products, his own documents show life is not all that bad — his net worth is around $14 million and his personal spending topped $93,000 in July alone, including thousands of dollars on meals and entertainment.
The conspiracy theorist and his lawyers file monthly financial reports in his personal bankruptcy case, and the latest one has struck a nerve with the families of victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. They’re still seeking the $1.5 billion they won last year in lawsuits against Jones and his media company for repeatedly calling the 2012 massacre a hoax on his shows.
“It is disturbing that Alex Jones continues to spend money on excessive household expenditures and his extravagant lifestyle when that money rightfully belongs to the families he spent years tormenting,” said Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families.
In an Aug. 29 court filing, lawyers for the families said that if Jones doesn’t reduce his personal expenses to a “reasonable” level, they will ask the bankruptcy judge to bar him from “further waste of estate assets,” appoint a trustee to oversee his spending, or dismiss the bankruptcy case.
On his Infowars show Tuesday, Jones said he’s not doing anything wrong.
“If anything, I like to go to nice restaurants. That is my deal. I like to go on a couple of nice vacations a year, but I think I pretty much have earned that in this fight,” he said, urging his audience to donate money for his legal expenses.
—From AP reports
