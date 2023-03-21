Superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic
U.S. cases of a dangerous fungus tripled over just three years, and more than half of states have now reported it. Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote about the infections.
They say the COVID-19 pandemic is likely part of the reason for the spread. Hospital workers were strained by coronavirus patients, and that likely shifted their focus away from disinfecting some other kinds of germs.
The fungus is called Candida auris. It’s a form of yeast that is usually not harmful to healthy people but can be a deadly risk to fragile hospital and nursing home patients. Some strains are so-called superbugs that are resistant to antibiotic drugs.
Man gets 4 years for attacking police at Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Virginia man who assaulted police with a stolen baton and used a flashing strobe light to disorient officers trying to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Geoffrey Sills was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of Congress and robbery.
He has already served a year and a half behind bars since his June 2021 arrest. Prosecutors say Sills threw several pole-like objects at police, stole a police baton from an officer and used that baton to repeatedly strike officers. His lawyer said he didn’t come to Washington on Jan. 6 with any intention to commit violence.
Huge fire destroys New Jersey church, draws 150 firefighters
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. | Fire has destroyed a large New Jersey church, collapsing its roof as more than 150 firefighters fought to control the blaze.
The Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township was engulfed in flames Monday night. No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause wasn’t immediately known.
Senior Pastor Russell Hodgins tells Philadelphia’s KYW-TV that it’s a devastating loss. The center describes itself on its website as a multipurpose, 120,000-square-foot facility with a preschool, basketball courts, and a fitness center. It’s believed the school and recreation building survived the fire.
