Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get some of longest sentences in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON | Two former leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group were sentenced to more than a decade each in prison Thursday for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.

