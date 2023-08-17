Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader
The Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Tarrio, who once served as national chairman of the far-right extremist group, and three lieutenants were convicted by a Washington jury in May of conspiring to block the transfer of presidential power in the hopes of keeping Republican Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.
Residents flee as wildfires approach capital of Canada’s NW Territories
YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories | Residents of the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories are fleeing an approaching wildfire in long convoys of cars, while air evacuations are underway for those who cannot leave by road. High risk residents of Yellowknife, a city of 20,000, have been told to leave as soon as possible, while those in other areas should be out by noon Friday, because strong north winds could push the fire toward the highway needed for evacuation.
Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year with more than 5,700 fires burning more than 53,000 square miles. As of Thursday, 1,053 wildfires were burning, more than half of them out of control.
Prosecutors are also seeking 33 years behind bars for one of Tarrio’s co-defendants, Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach, Florida, a self-described Proud Boys organizer.
