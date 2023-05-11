LONDON | The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.
Last July, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared mpox, also known as monkeypox, to be an "extraordinary" situation that qualified as a global crisis. In doing so, he overruled WHO's expert committee, which didn't recommend the emergency designation.
He said at a media briefing on Thursday that his expert committee had concluded that the recent dramatic decline in cases, with about 90% fewer cases in the last three months, was no longer an acute concern.
Texas mall victims include several members from two families
DALLAS | The eight people killed in a shooting at a mall near Dallas over the weekend represent a multicultural cross-section of the area's increasingly diverse suburbs. They include two elementary school-age sisters, grades two and four.
Their mother was hospitalized after the shooting. Also killed at Allen Premium Outlets were three members of a Korean American family, a couple and their son. Another son was wounded in the attack and is still in the hospital. Another victim was a 20-year-old security guard at the sprawling outdoor mall who previously worked at a clothing store there.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says
WASHINGTON | The top U.S. transportation official says Tesla shouldn't call its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he's concerned about Tesla's marketing of the system, which is being investigated in crashes that have caused at least 14 deaths since 2016.
Buttigieg tells The Associated Press that Tesla shouldn't call the system Autopilot when the fine print says drivers need to have their hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road at all times. Texas-based Tesla hasn't returned messages left Thursday seeking comment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to have fully autonomous vehicles this year, a pledge he's made for several years.
Man who choked NYC subway rider to death will face manslaughter charge, prosecutors say
NEW YORK | Manhattan prosecutors say they will bring criminal charges against a man who used a deadly chokehold on an unruly passenger aboard a New York City subway train. Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be arrested and face a charge of second degree manslaughter. That could carry a jail term of up to 15 years.
The charges Thursday come nearly two weeks after Penny pinned fellow subway rider Jordan Neely to the floor of a train and put him in a chokehold that lasted for several minutes. Attorneys for Penny did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The death stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation's largest transit system.
