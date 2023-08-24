Dominican Republic Tropical Weather

People walk between houses flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin, along the Ozama River in the Gualey neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

 Ricardo Hernandez

Officials inspect damage from Tropical Storm Franklin after flooding kills two

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic | Authorities in the Dominican Republic fanned out across the Caribbean country on Thursday to evaluate the damage Tropical Storm Franklin inflicted on crops and homes after causing heavy flooding that killed at least two people and left one missing.

