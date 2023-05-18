New rule targets college programs that leave grads with low income, high debt
WASHINGTON — College programs that leave graduates underpaid or buried in loans would be cut off from federal money under a proposal issued by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The rules would apply only to for-profit colleges and a tiny fraction of programs at traditional universities.
The Education Department is calling it a significant step toward accountability. The measure aims to weed out low-performing programs and assure students that the cost of tuition will pay off. Opponents say the scope is too narrow and unfairly targets for-profit colleges. Known as gainful employment, it revives an Obama-era policy that was dismantled by the Trump administration.
Americans urged to cancel surgeries in Mexico border city after meningitis cases, 1 death
BROWNSVILLE, Texas | State and federal health officials are warning U.S. residents to cancel planned surgeries in a Mexico border city after five people from Texas who got procedures there came back and developed suspected cases of fungal meningitis. One of them died, officials said.
The five people who became ill traveled to Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, for surgical procedures that included the use of an epidural, an anesthetic injected near the spinal column, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday. Four remain hospitalized, and one of them later died.
Meningitis is the swelling of the protective covering of the brain and spinal cord and should be treated urgently. Symptoms include fever, headache, a stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, confusion and sensitivity to light. Cases of meningitis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, trauma or fungi.
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims, lawyers say
LONDON | Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit claiming the German lender should have seen evidence of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein when he was a client. That's according to lawyers for women who say they were abused by the financier who killed himself in prison awaiting criminal charges.
A woman only identified as Jane Doe sued the bank in federal district court in New York and sought class-action status to represent other victims of Epstein. Two law firms representing victims are calling it a "groundbreaking settlement" following a decadelong investigation. acknowledging its mistake in taking on Epstein as a client.
Japan, Britain strike 'historic accord' on cooperation in defense, clean energy, semiconductors
HIROSHIMA, Japan | Japan and Britain agreed Thursday to cooperate in a broad range of areas including defense, clean energy, cybersecurity and semiconductors.
The pact was announced as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
Britain has been pursuing closer trade ties with Japan and other Asian countries after leaving the European Union. As part of that effort it has formally applied to join a regional trade bloc, the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP.
