In this image provided by U.S. Transportation Command, a stevedore sits in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle before loading it onto the ARC Wallenius Wilhemsen on Jan. 25 at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina.
This 2019 aerial photo shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope.
JUNEAU, Alaska | The Biden administration released a long-awaited study Wednesday that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska’s North Slope that supporters say could boost U.S. energy security but that climate activists decry as a “carbon bomb.”
The move — while not final — drew immediate anger from environmentalists who saw it as a betrayal of the president’s pledges to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy sources.
ConocoPhillips Alaska had proposed five drilling sites as part of its Willow project, and the approach listed as the preferred alternative by the U.S. Even as the land agency released its report, the U.S. Interior Department said in a separate statement that it has “substantial concerns” about the project .
U.S. to send Ukraine longer-range bombs in latest turnaround
WASHINGTON | After months of agonizing, the U.S has agreed to send longer-range bombs to Ukraine as it prepares to launch a spring offensive to retake territory Russia captured last year.
The U.S. will provide ground-launched small diameter bombs as part of a $2.17 billion aid package the U.S. is expected to announce Friday.
The package also for the first time includes equipment to connect all the different air defense systems Western allies have rushed to the battlefield and integrate them into Ukraine’s own air defenses
