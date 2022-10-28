U.S. judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX | A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona's largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors' constitutional rights.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plantiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case.
Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona's most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
Ex-Capitol cop who messaged 1/6 rioter guilty of obstruction
WASHINGTON | A former U.S. Capitol Police officer was convicted Friday of obstruction of justice for deleting Facebook messages he exchanged with a man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a second count of obstruction against Michael A. Riley, 51, that stemmed from Riley warning the rioter to remove part of a Facebook post showing the person inside the Capitol during the riot.
Riley was arrested last year on accusations that he helped hide the rioter's involvement in the attack that left many of his own colleagues brutally beaten by the pro-Trump mob. He's the only Capitol police officer charged with a crime involving the insurrection.
