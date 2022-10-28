Election 2022 Drop Box Watchers

The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and signage for all the voting precincts in September in Phoenix. 

 Associated Press

U.S. judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX | A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona's largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors' constitutional rights.

