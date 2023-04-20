A makeshift memorial is created at the scene of the fatal shooting at a dance studio on Wednesday in Dadeville, Alabama. Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party, investigators announced Wednesday.
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell, Latonya Allen, Alexis Dowdell and Phil Dowdell. Phil Dowdell was one of four young people killed when a shooting broke out at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama.
Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd speaks as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and local and federal law enforcement partners, on Wednesday, hold a joint press conference on the fatal shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase on Thursday in Boca Chica, Texas.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to school children, parents and teachers as he visits a middle school Thursday in Ganges, southern France.
5th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting
DADEVILLE, Ala. | A fifth man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a weekend shooting at a Sweet 16 party that killed four young people in Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the arrest Thursday of 19-year-old Willie George Brown Jr. of Auburn.
Brown is charged with four counts of reckless murder, the same as four other defendants arrested earlier in the case. Four young people were killed and 32 others were hurt in Saturday's shooting at the birthday celebration in Dadeville, a small city in east Alabama. It was the 16th mass killing in the U.S. this year.
Anger at new retirement age fuels further protests in France
GANGES, France | Hundreds of people opposed to the new law raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 demonstrated Thursday in a small town in southern France during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, while scattered protests were staged elsewhere.
The French president met with teachers and students at a middle school, where he promoted his education policies. At his arrival, the site was hit by a power cut, which the local branch of the hard-left CGT union said was a protest action.
Dozens of police were deployed in the small town to prevent protesters from getting close to the school. They briefly used tear gas to disperse people who tried to storm the barriers.
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas | SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Elon Musk's company was aiming Thursday to send Starship on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. SpaceX said multiple engines were not firing as the rocket ascended, causing it to lose altitude.
The rocket was intentionally destroyed by its self-destruct system, exploding and plummeting into the water. SpaceX plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars. Throngs of spectators watched from several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off-limits.
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don't pay
This time it's for real. Many of Twitter's high-profile users are have lost the blue check marks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.
After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue check system — many of them journalists, athletes and public figures.
