Diplomat: Russia might discuss swap for jailed U.S. reporter
MOSCOW | Russia might be willing to discuss a potential prisoner swap with the U.S. involving jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after his trial on espionage charges, a top Russian diplomat said Thursday.
Gershkovich, 31, his employer and the U. S. government all deny he was involved in spying and have demanded his release.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state news agency Tass that talks about a possible exchange could take place through a dedicated channel that Russian and U.S. security agencies established for such purposes.
However, he emphasized that Moscow would only negotiate a possible prisoner exchange after a trial. "The issue of exchanging anyone could only be considered after a court delivers its verdict," he was quoted by Tass as saying.
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
WILMINGTON, Del. | Jury selection has begun behind closed doors in a defamation lawsuit seeking to hold Fox News responsible for repeatedly airing false claims related to the 2020 presidential election.
Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis previously made clear that the selection would be done out of public view to protect the privacy and safety of jury members. The judge on Thursday noted that the case has received international media attention. C
olorado-based Dominion Voting Systems alleges that Fox damaged the company by repeatedly airing false allegations that its machines and the software it used were rigged in the 2020 presidential election to prevent Donald Trump's reelection.
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin's actions before Floyd
The city of Minneapolis will pay nearly $9 million to settle lawsuits filed by two people who said former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into their necks years before he used that move in the killing of George Floyd.
Their attorney, Bob Bennett, says John Pope Jr. will receive $7.5 million and Zoya Code will receive $1.375 million. The settlements were announced during a meeting of the Minneapolis City Council.
The lawsuits stemmed from arrests in 2017. That was three years before Chauvin killed Floyd during an arrest captured on video that resulted in a national reckoning on racial injustice.
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. | Police in Virginia say the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher has been formally arrested on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun. Newport News police released a booking photo of the 25-year-old woman and a brief statement that said she turned herself in at the local jail.
Her attorney said Thursday she was released on a $5,000 bond and has a status hearing scheduled Friday. Authorities announced the charges against her on Monday.
The shooting happened in January. Teacher Abby Zwerner is already suing the city's school system. She claims school officials ignored multiple warnings that the boy brought a gun to school that day.
