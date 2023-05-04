Biden issues order setting path for sanctions in Sudan
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday setting the path to sanction individuals involved in the recent violence in Sudan that's left hundreds dead and thrown the African nation into chaos.
Biden said in a statement that his order will "hold individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan; undermining Sudan's democratic transition; using violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights abuses."
The Democratic president said the violence taking place in Sudan is "a tragedy — and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people's clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy."
"I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties," Biden said.
Sudan's fighting broke out April 15 between two commanders who just 18 months earlier jointly orchestrated a military coup to derail the nation's transition to democracy.
Investor buys Caribbean isles once owned by Jeffrey Epstein
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico | A U.S. investor has bought two Caribbean islands that were once owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and where authorities allege many of his crimes took place.
A spokesman told The Associated Press on Thursday that Stephen Deckoff with SD Investments LLC bought Great St. James and Little St. James islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands for $60 million and plans to build a resort. The islands were on sale for a total of $110 million.
The investment firm said a portion of the sale proceeds will go toward the U.S. Virgin Island's government as part of a previous deal with Epstein's estate. Forbes first reported the purchase on Wednesday.
