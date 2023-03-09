Congress Classified Documents

Ex-Biden aide agrees to House interview on classified docs

WASHINGTON | A former executive assistant to President Joe Biden is set to testify about Biden's handling of classified documents. Kathy Chung has agreed to sit for an interview with the House Oversight Committee on April 4. Chung is one of the staffers who packed Biden's belongings at the end of his term as vice president.

