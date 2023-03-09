Ex-Biden aide agrees to House interview on classified docs
WASHINGTON | A former executive assistant to President Joe Biden is set to testify about Biden's handling of classified documents. Kathy Chung has agreed to sit for an interview with the House Oversight Committee on April 4. Chung is one of the staffers who packed Biden's belongings at the end of his term as vice president.
The committee reached out to her last month after several discoveries of classified documents were made at various Biden properties. The committee says Chung has already began to turn over documents and communications with the Biden family dating back more than 10 years.
Mississippi man gets 42 years in prison for cross burning
JACKSON, Miss. | A Mississippi man who burned a cross in his front yard to intimidate his Black neighbors was sentenced Thursday to 42 years in prison.
U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Sul Ozerden handed down the sentence after Axel Cox, 24, pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime in December.
Cox, of Gulfport, was charged with violating the Fair Housing Act over a December 2020 incident in which he put together a wooden cross in his front yard and propped it up so his Black neighbors could see it. He then doused it with motor oil and lit it on fire. He also addressed the family with racially derogatory language, records say.
Shell CEO pay up 50% as soaring energy prices boosted profit
LONDON | The pay package for Shell's CEO jumped by half last year to nearly $12 million, the fossil fuel giant said Thursday, as oil and gas companies made record profits from skyrocketing energy costs that have driven a cost-of-living crisis.
London-based Shell paid Ben van Beurden a total of $11.5 million in 2022 as annual company profits doubled to an all-time high of $40 billion because Russia's war in Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.
