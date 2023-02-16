Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae take part in a bilateral with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley during the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community on Thursday in Nassau, Bahamas.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, takes part in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry during the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community on Thursday in Nassau, Bahamas.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court on Thursday in New York.
Canada to deploy navy vessels to Haiti as violence worsens
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico | Canada says it will send navy vessels to Haiti for intelligence-gathering as part of efforts to quell worsening gang violence in the Caribbean nation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Thursday in the Bahamas at an annual meeting of Caribbean leaders.
A key topic at the meeting has been Haiti's surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings blamed on gangs emboldened since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
Also at the meeting is Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry who has pleaded for a full-fledged international military intervention to stem the mayhem. Haiti requested help from the U.N. Security Council in October and has suggested the U.S. and Canada lead a force. No such intervention has come together.
Judge suggests jail to limit FTX founder's communications
NEW YORK | A federal judge is showing growing impatience with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's use of the internet while on bail, suggesting that incarceration might eventually be the most effective way to prevent him from communicating on electronic devices in ways that can't be traced.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan listened to a prosecutor on Thursday describe how Bankman-Fried seemed to be breaking rules in his $250 million bail package meant to limit his communications.
Then he said there was a solution nobody had proposed yet: incarceration. And he asked why he's being asked to free Bankman-Fried to what he described as a "garden of electronic devices" inside the Palo Alto, California, home of his parents.
