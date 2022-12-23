Bystanders gather behind the crime scene tape where a shooting took place Friday in Paris. Multiple people have been wounded and one person arrested after a shooting in central Paris on Friday, authorities said.
A members of Kurdish community waves the Kurdish communist flags next to a barricade on fire at the crime scene where a shooting took place Friday in Paris. Skirmishes erupted in the neighbourhood a few hours after the shooting, as members of the Kurdish community shouted slogans against the Turkish government, and police fired tear gas to disperse an increasingly agitated crowd.
Members of Kurdish community stand next to a barricade on fire as they clash with police officers at the crime scene where a shooting took place Friday in Paris.
Three dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
PARIS | Authorities in Paris say a man who was charged last year with attacking migrants shot and killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center in an assault that appeared to be specifically aimed at foreigners.
The shooting also wounded three people. The attack shook the Kurdish community in the French capital and sparked skirmishes between angry Kurds and police.
It also rattled merchants in the bustling neighborhood in central Paris on the eve of Christmas weekend. Officers were on alert for more violence. Authorities identified the suspect as a 69-year-old Paris man.
China sanctions two U.S. citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING | China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, along with their close family members, would be banned from entering China.
The notice said the measures were in response to the U.S. sanctioning two Chinese citizens "under the excuse of the 'Tibet human rights' issue." On Dec. 9, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the top official in Tibet from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, the region's police chief since 2018.
Strikes over pay disrupt Christmas travel in U.K., France
LONDON | Air travelers faced possible delays at U.K. airports Friday as government employees who check passports went on strike in the latest of a spate of walkouts over pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
France braced for similar Christmas travel disruption, with a weekend rail strike starting to bite on Friday.
Hundreds of thousands of passengers could be affected, though the British government said it was preparing military personnel and workers from other public services to help out at airports.
The strikes are putting pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative government, which is refusing demands from public sector workers for substantial pay rises.
