BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries
ANACORTES, Wash. | Two BNSF trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday, with the latter spilling diesel fuel. There were no injuries reported in either. The derailment in Washington occurred on a berm along Puget Sound, on the Swinomish tribal reservation near Anacortes.
Most of 5,000 gallons of spilled diesel fuel leaked on the land side of the berm rather than toward the water. Response teams removed the remaining fuel from two locomotives that derailed. The derailment in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, involved a train carrying corn syrup. No spills were reported. It wasn’t clear what caused either derailment.
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
HOUSTON | Texas officials have announced a takeover of Houston’s nearly 200,000-student school district. The decision Wednesday follows allegations of misconduct by school trustees and chronically low academic scores at one of the nearly 50 high schools in the nation’s eighth-largest district.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told the district in a letter that his agency plans to replace the current superintendent and the district’s elected board of trustees with a new superintendent and an appointed board of managers sometime in June.
Kentucky OKs ban on youth gender-affirming care
FRANKFORT, Ky. | Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have passed a measure to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. It completes whirlwind voting Thursday on a proposal that triggered outrage and tears among opponents. They were unable to stop the sweeping policymaking on a culture wars issue.
The proposal also affects how gender is discussed in schools. Supporters beat a Thursday deadline to retain their power to override a gubernatorial veto. GOP supermajorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly passed the bill to send the bill to Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill’s foes denounced the fast-track maneuvering and the expanded measure’s implications for trans youths.
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
NEW YORK | A self-exiled Chinese businessman has pleaded not guilty in New York to charges alleging that he oversaw a $1 billion fraud conspiracy. Guo Wengui and his financier, Kin Ming Je, were charged in an indictment in federal court in Manhattan with various charges, including wire, securities and bank fraud.
His chief of staff, Yanping Wang, was also charged. Guo was detained. Yanping’s bail was set at $5 million. Prosecutors said the arrests Wednesday and the indictment stemmed from a complex scheme in which the defendants lied to hundreds of thousands of online followers before misappropriating hundreds of millions of dollars. Je has not been arrested.
