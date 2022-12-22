Fentanyl Deaths Snapchat

This 2020 photo provided by Amy Neville shows her son Alex Neville of Orange County, California, who died in June of 2020 at the age of 14 after taking a fake prescription pill he purchased from a dealer he encountered on the social-media app Snapchat. 

 Associated Press

Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales

WASHINGTON | As the U.S. deals with its deadliest overdose crisis to date, a national crime-prevention group is calling on the Justice Department to clamp down on social media's role in the spread of fentanyl, the drug largely driving a troubling spike in overdose deaths among teenagers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.