This 2020 photo provided by Amy Neville shows her son Alex Neville of Orange County, California, who died in June of 2020 at the age of 14 after taking a fake prescription pill he purchased from a dealer he encountered on the social-media app Snapchat.
Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales
WASHINGTON | As the U.S. deals with its deadliest overdose crisis to date, a national crime-prevention group is calling on the Justice Department to clamp down on social media's role in the spread of fentanyl, the drug largely driving a troubling spike in overdose deaths among teenagers.
The National Crime Prevention Council sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling for an investigation. The group known for ads featuring McGruff the Crime Dog is especially concerned about the sale of fake pills laced with fentanyl on Snapchat, a popular platform among teens.
Overdose deaths in the U.S. hit a record last year, with an average of one death every five minutes in the U.S. Among teens ages 10 to 19, deaths spiked 109% between 2019 and 2021, according to monthly median data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vast majority of those deaths, 84%, involved fentanyl, according to the report released last week.
Dealers use many social media and money exchange platforms, sometimes in the same transactions, but Snapchat's encrypted technology and disappearing messages make it especially hard to catch dealers, DelPonte said.
California university apologizes for prisoner experiments
SAN FRANCISCO | A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins.
Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco — one of whom remains at the university — conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977.
The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a report about the experiments earlier this month, writing that the doctors engaged in "questionable informed consent practices" and performed procedures on men who did not have any of the diseases or conditions that the research aimed to treat. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the program's findings Wednesday.
