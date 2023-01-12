U.S. kindergarten vaccination rate dropped again, data shows
NEW YORK | Vaccination rates for U.S. kindergarteners are down again, and federal officials are launching a new campaign to try to bring them up. Usually, 94% to 95% of kindergarteners nationally are vaccinated against measles, tetanus, and certain other diseases.
The vaccination rates dropped below 94% in the 2020-2021 school year. A new study finds they dropped again in the 2021-2022 school year, to about 93%.
California latest to sue drug companies over insulin prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | California on Thursday announced it will sue the companies that make and promote most of the nation’s insulin, accusing them of scheming to illegally increase the price of the drug and demanding they return millions of dollars to some diabetics who state officials say were overcharged for the medicine they must have to survive.
The lawsuit is the latest in a parade of legal actions against these companies from states across the political spectrum.
Bank to pay $31M redlining settlement, DOJ’s largest ever
NEW YORK | The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank on Thursday of discriminating against Black and Latino residents, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in what is the largest redlining settlement in DOJ history.
