This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast.
Justin Pearson celebrates with supporters after being reinstated to the Tennessee House of Representatives by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners building Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Associated Press
Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden talks with reporters after meeting with Irish President Michael Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, the presidential residence Thursday in Dublin, Ireland.
Associated Press
Associated Press
This photo shows a view of the dry Sau reservoir about 62 miles north of Barcelona. Spain on March 20, 2023.
Biden says nothing of 'great consequence' in Pentagon leaks
DUBLIN | President Joe Biden on Thursday said while he was concerned that sensitive government documents had been leaked, "there's nothing contemporaneous that I'm aware of that is of great consequence."
It was the first time Biden has commented about the possible release of Pentagon documents that were posted on several social media sites. They appear to detail U.S. and NATO aid to Ukraine and U.S. intelligence assessments regarding U.S. allies that could strain ties with those nations. The Justice Department has opened an investigation.
Second expelled Black Democrat reinstated to Tennessee House
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The second of two Black Democrats expelled from the Republican-led Tennessee House has been reinstated. State Rep. Justin Pearson was sworn in outside the state Capitol on Thursday, a week after he and state Rep. Justin Jones were banished for a gun control protest on the floor of the House. Their expulsion propelled them into the national spotlight.
The protest followed a Nashville school shooting that claimed the lives of three children and three adults. On Monday, the Nashville Metropolitan Council restored Jones to office. He was reinstated to his House seat the same day. The positions are interim. Both plan to run in special elections for their seats.
Australia's most powerful cyclone in 8 years to cross coast
CANBERRA, Australia | Meteorologists say Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is forecast to be the most powerful storm to hit Australia in eight years, bringing wind gusts of up to 196 miles per hour as it crosses the northwest coast. Cyclones are common along the sparsely populated Pilbara coast of Western Australia state and fatalities are rare.
But authorities fear Cyclone Ilsa's extraordinary wind speeds could take some in its path by surprise. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology says lsa reached the highest Category 5 intensity Thursday over the Indian Ocean and is expected to maintain that destructive category as it crosses the Pilbara coast by early Friday.
Drought will cause crop failures in Spain, farmers warn
MADRID | Drought now affects 60% of the Spanish countryside, with crops like wheat and barley likely to fail entirely in four regions, the main Spanish farmers' association said on Thursday.
Spain's long-term drought is causing "irreversible losses" to more than 3.5 million hectares of crops, the Coordinator of Farmers' and Ranchers' Organizations said in a new report.
Three years of very low rainfall and high temperatures have put Spain officially into long-term drought, the country's weather agency said last month. Last year was Spain's sixth driest — and the hottest since records began in 1961.
