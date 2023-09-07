AI that alters voice will require disclosure on Google, YouTube
Political ads using artificial intelligence on Google and YouTube must soon be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have been synthetically altered. Google said in an update to its political content policy that disclosure of AI used to alter images must be clear and conspicuous and be located somewhere that users are likely to notice it.
The new rule starts in November, about a year before the U.S. presidential election. Though fake images, videos or audio clips are not new to political advertising, generative AI tools are making it easier to do, and more realistic. Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race — including that of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — already are using the technology.
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life
LOS ANGELES | That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago. Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old Masterson at a hearing on Thursday.
Masterson was convicted of raping two women at his Hollywood-area home in 2003. Both women gave statements in court Thursday on the trauma they experienced and the suffering it brought them in the years since. Masterson maintains his innocence and his attorneys plan to appeal.
Company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves
WORCESTER, Mass. | The maker of an extremely spicy tortilla chip sold as the One Chip Challenge and popularized as a dare on social media is pulling the product after the family of a Massachusetts teenager blamed the stunt for his death.
The cause of Harris Wolobah’s death last Friday hasn’t been determined and an autopsy was still pending as of Thursday, but the 14-year-old’s family blames the challenge. Since his death, the Texas-based manufacturer, Paqui, has asked retailers to stop selling the individually wrapped chips — a step 7-Eleven has already taken.
New Jersey failed vets in state homes hit by dozens of COVID-19 deaths
TRENTON, N.J. | Widespread dysfunction at two of New Jersey’s state-run veterans homes left them unprepared to protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic and still persists, a scathing report by the U.S Justice Department found Thursday.
Among the findings: The homes failed to group residents into cohorts according to their exposure to COVID-19, resulting in the commingling of infected and uninfected people; they didn’t properly use personal protective gear; they failed to communicate effectively internally and did not maintain improvements achieved after the U.S. Veterans Affairs department came in to help, among other issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.