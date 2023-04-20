Florida expands 'Don't Say Gay'; House OKs anti-LGBTQ bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can add more wins to his agenda targeting the LGBTQ+ community. A state board approved an expansion of what critics call the "Don't Say Gay" law on Wednesday, and the House passed bills on gender-transition treatments, bathroom use and keeping children out of drag shows.
The Board of Education approved a ban on classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the law that bans those lessons up to grade 3 at the request of DeSantis as he gears up for an expected presidential run. The prohibition has drawn intense backlash from critics. They argue it marginalizes LGBTQ+ people and results in self-censorship from teachers.
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. | Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film "Rust." Baldwin's attorneys said in a statement Thursday that they are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case.
The actor and the film's weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.