Michael Strande speaks at a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota, in support of state legislation to ban non-essential uses of 'forever chemicals' also known as PFAS.
Daniel Perry enters the courtroom at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.
Jay Janner
Daniel Perry enters the courtroom at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.
Associated Press
Michael Strande speaks at a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota, in support of state legislation to ban non-essential uses of 'forever chemicals' also known as PFAS.
Minnesota prepares for near-total ban on 'forever chemicals'
ST. PAUL, Minn. | Minnesota is on the verge of banning non-essential uses of "forever chemicals." And lawmakers say they are naming the legislation after a woman who spent the last months of her life campaigning for restrictions that will be some of the toughest in the country.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have spread around the globe and don't break down in the environment. They have been linked to a broad range of health problems, including low birth weights and certain cancers. The chemicals have been used since the 1940s in many consumer and industrial products, including nonstick pans, fast-food packaging, fabrics and firefighting foam.
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years as governor seeks pardon
AUSTIN, Texas | A U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot an armed protester at a Black Lives Matter march in Texas has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The sentence Wednesday came after prosecutors used Daniel Perry's social media history and text messages to portray him as a racist who may commit violence again.
Perry was convicted in April of killing Garrett Foster at the social justice protest in Austin in July 2020. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state Board of Pardons and Paroles to send him a pardon recommendation for Perry soon after. Abbott has not responded to Associated Press requests for comment on the sentence or whether he still intends to issue a pardon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.