Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
The last survivor of a generation of groundbreaking performers that included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard, Lewis died at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee, representative Zach Farnum said in a release.
Of all the rock rebels to emerge in the 1950s, few captured the new genre's attraction and danger as unforgettably as the Louisiana-born piano player who called himself "The Killer."
'Vicious, biased': Trump assails judge in N.Y. fraud lawsuit
NEW YORK | Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general's fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling him "vicious, biased, and mean" in a social media post just days before the case's first court hearing.
The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron's rulings in the past, coupled Friday's criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn't be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8.
The company's criminal tax fraud trial, which involves allegations that senior executives received off-the-books compensation, could last into December. Six alternate jurors were picked Friday to complete the panel needed for the trial.
