FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Attorney Michael Harper holds a photo of Lashawn Thompson's cell in the Fulton County, Georgia, jail at a news conference addressing the results of an independent autopsy determining the cause of death of Thompson.
A resident votes at the Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ on Election Day in 2022 in St. Joseph, Michigan.
Associated Press
A resident votes at the Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ on Election Day in 2022 in St. Joseph, Michigan.
Associated Press
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Associated Press
Attorney Michael Harper holds a photo of Lashawn Thompson's cell in the Fulton County, Georgia, jail at a news conference addressing the results of an independent autopsy determining the cause of death of Thompson.
Trump allies who 'orchestrated' plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. | A Michigan attorney involved in multiple efforts around the country to overturn the 2020 election in support of former President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan, prosecutors announced Thursday.
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer whom Trump endorsed in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, and former GOP state Rep. Daire Rendon were arraigned in connection with the case.
Lambert, DePerno, and Rendon were named by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office last year as having "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators."
Michigan is one of at least three states where prosecutors say people breached election systems while embracing and spreading Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation's deadliest antisemitic attack
PITTSBURGH | The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers has been formally sentenced to death. A federal judge imposed the sentence Thursday.
That's one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Robert Bowers ranted about Jews online before carrying out the attack at Tree of Life synagogue. The 50-year-old truck driver also wounded two worshippers and five police officers in the 2018 shooting.
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on two Black men during raid
JACKSON, Miss. | Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have pleaded guilty to federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized during a home raid that ended when an officer shot one of the men in the mouth.
The charges were unsealed Thursday as the former officers appeared in federal court. Court documents say the officers called themselves The Goon Squad "because of their willingness to use excessive force and and not to report it." The Justice Department launched a civil rights probe in February.
Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell in Georgia jail reaches settlement with county
ATLANTA | Lawyers for the family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail's psychiatric wing say they've reached a settlement with the county. Lashawn Thompson died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
Attorneys Ben Crump and Michael Harper, who represent Thompson's family, said Thursday that settlements were reached with the county and other "unidentified entities." Thompson's death gained attention in April after Harper released photos of the man's face and body covered in insects. The U.S. Department of Justice cited Thompson's death last month when announcing an investigation into jail conditions in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.