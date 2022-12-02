Flu Season

A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center in Lynwood, California. 

 Associated Press

Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity

NEW YORK | Health officials said Friday that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since.

