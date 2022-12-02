Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity
NEW YORK | Health officials said Friday that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since.
The measure of traffic in doctor's offices is based on reports of symptoms like coughs and sore throats, not on lab-confirmed diagnoses. So it may include other respiratory illnesses.
That makes it hard to compare to flu seasons from before the COVID-19 pandemic. Other years also didn't have this year's unusually strong wave of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause of cold-like symptoms that can be serious for infants and the elderly.
The dominant flu strain so far is the kind typically associated with higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths, particularly in people 65 and older.
The CDC estimates there have been at least 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu so far this season. The deaths include at least 14 children.
National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage
WASHINGTON | The United States' 988 call service for helping anyone experiencing a mental health emergency is back up and running after a daylong outage.
The hotline was out of service Thursday but was restored shortly before midnight and was running Friday.
A Health and Human Services spokeswoman says the federal government is investigating the hotline's outage. Telecommunications company Intrado provides the emergency response service. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company hasn't returned repeated requests for comment.
