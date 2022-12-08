Georgia Election Investigation

Michael Flynn, center, former President Donald Trump's onetime national security advisor, appears at the Fulton County Courthouse to testify before a special grand jury Thursday in Atlanta. 

 Associated Press

Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA | Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

