North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, rear, visits a hall displayed what appeared to be various types of warheads designed to be mounted on missiles or rocket launchers on March 27, 2023, in undisclosed location, North Korea.
Associated Press
Pope Francis is helped into his car at the end of the weekly general audience Wednesday in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
Bebeto Matthews
The owner of a shooting range, prepares to load bullets in his 9mm semi-automatic handgun for a demonstration in June 2022 in New York.
Associated Press
The healthcare.gov website is seen in 2021 in Fort Washington, Maryland.
Judge's ruling undercuts U.S. health law's preventive care
AUSTIN, Texas | A federal judge in Texas who previously ruled to dismantle the Affordable Care Act struck down a narrower but key part of the nation's health law. The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Reed O' Connor blocks the requirement that most insurers cover preventive care such as vaccines and cancer screenings.
Opponents and medical groups had warned that the decision could jeopardize preventive screenings for millions of Americans. The Biden administration had told the court the outcome of the case "could create extraordinary upheaval in the United States' public health system." It is likely to appeal.
U.S.: Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea
WASHINGTON | The White House says it has new evidence that Russia is looking again to North Korea for weapons to fuel the war in Ukraine, this time in a deal that would provide Pyongyang with needed food and other commodities in return.
It's the latest accusation that Russia, desperate for weaponry and restricted by sanctions and export controls, is turning to "rogue" nations to help it continue to prosecute the 13-month-old war. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that as part of this proposed deal Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang
Pope showing 'marked improvement,' could leave hospital soon
ROME | Pope Francis has shown a "marked improvement" after being given intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection and could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his doctors say.
The 86-year-old pontiff, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, ate breakfast, read the newspapers, rested and worked from his hospital room at Rome's Gemelli hospital, according to a statement Thursday from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. An additional update by doctors revealed Francis had been diagnosed with bronchitis after he was admitted Wednesday. The infection "required the administration of antibiotic therapy on an infusion basis which produced the expected effects with a marked improvement in his state of health," the statement said.
Gun injuries in U.S. surged during pandemic, CDC study shows
NEW YORK | For every American killed by gunfire, an estimated two or more more survive, often with terrible injuries. Public health experts say that fact is crucial to understanding the full impact of guns on society.
A new government study highlights a surge in people wounded by gunshots during the pandemic, when the number of people fatally shooting each other – and themselves -- also increased. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a study published Thursday that the number of people injured by gunfire rose 40% during the first two years of the COVID-19 outbreak, compared with 2019. In 2022, gunshot injuries were 20% higher than before the pandemic.
