In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, Trump supporters, including Douglas Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington.
Fire and rescue team members look down on a landslide Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Batang Kali, Malaysia. A landslide Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at a tourist campground in Malaysia left more than a dozen of people dead and authorities said a dozen of others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. (AP Photo Vincent Thian)
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years
WASHINGTON | An Iowa construction worker has been sentenced to five years in prison after being at the center of of one of the most harrowing scenes of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Douglas Jensen led a mob chasing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who quickly diverted the rioters away from the Senate chamber.
Jensen was wearing a T-shirt celebrating the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Judge Timothy Kelly on Friday said he wasn’t sure Jensen understood the gravity of what he had done. Jensen was convicted in September of obstructing Congress and assaulting or interfering with police officers.
Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 21, leaves 12 missing
BATANG KALI, Malaysia | A thunderous crush of soil and debris has killed 21 people, including several children, at a campground in Malaysia. Rescuers are digging through the mud in the night for another 12 feared buried in the landslide.
More than 90 people were sleeping on an organic farm when the dirt tumbled from a road about 30 meters above the site and covered about 1 hectare. A fire chief said two of the dead were found locked in an embrace.
Authorities told local media the landowners didn’t have a license to run a campground. Seven people were hospitalized and dozens more were rescued unharmed. It is currently the season for monsoon rains in Malaysia, though one witness said there had been no heavy rain in the area recently.
