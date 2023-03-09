Trump Lawyer Censure

SURIA, Spain | Three Spanish geologists have died in a tunnel collapse deep inside a potash mine in northeastern Spain. The accident occurred inside the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 8:00 a.m., at a depth of 900 meters (nearly 3,000 feet), the mine operator said Thursday. The mine is operated by ICL Iberia, the Spanish subsidiary of Tel Aviv-based ICL Group. The company confirmed that the three men were Spanish nationals and experienced geologists, and that two were postgraduate students at a local university. The mine is located around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona.

