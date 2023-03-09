Three geologists die as tunnel collapses in Spanish potash mine
SURIA, Spain | Three Spanish geologists have died in a tunnel collapse deep inside a potash mine in northeastern Spain. The accident occurred inside the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 8:00 a.m., at a depth of 900 meters (nearly 3,000 feet), the mine operator said Thursday. The mine is operated by ICL Iberia, the Spanish subsidiary of Tel Aviv-based ICL Group. The company confirmed that the three men were Spanish nationals and experienced geologists, and that two were postgraduate students at a local university. The mine is located around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona.
U.S. applies sanctions over Iran shadow banking, drone network
WASHINGTON | The United States on Thursday announced more sanctions against people and firms associated with Iran and with what it said was an illicit banking network used to conceal transactions.
The U.S. said it placed the penalties on 39 firms linked to a shadow banking system that helped to obfuscate financial activity between sanctioned Iranian firms and their foreign buyers, namely for petrochemicals produced in Iran.
The Treasury Department said the companies — from Hong Kong to the United Arab Emirates — made up a "significant 'shadow banking' network" that gave cover to sanctioned Iranian entities to disguise petrochemical sales with foreign customers.
Former Trump lawyer censured for falsehoods about election
DENVER | A former lawyer for Donald Trump's reelection campaign has been formally censured by a judge after admitting she made repeated misstatements about the 2020 presidential election.
Jenna Ellis acknowledged making 10 separate false statements on television and Twitter about the election.
At the time, Ellis was a senior attorney for Trump's campaign. Among her incorrect statements were claiming that Trump actually won the election and hat there were 500,000 illegal votes in Arizona. Ellis was censured by Colorado's office of attorney regulation. She is from Colorado.
Berlin to let everyone go topless at public swimming pools
BERLIN | Women in Berlin will soon be allowed to go topless, like men, at the city's public pools.
The new bathing rules to allow everyone to go swimming without covering their upper bodies come in reaction to a woman's complaint alleging discrimination because she was not allowed to swim topless in a swimming pool in Berlin.
The Berlin state government said Thursday that the woman, whose identity was not revealed, had turned to the senate's ombudsperson's office for equal treatment to demand that women, too, can swim topless. In reaction to the complaint and the ombudsman's office involvement in the case, the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which runs the city's public pools, decided to change its clothing rules for their baths.
