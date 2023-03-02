Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia

KYIV, Ukraine | The Kremlin is accusing Ukrainian saboteurs of crossing into western Russia and firing on villagers. Ukraine denies the claim made on Thursday and warns that Moscow could use the allegations to justify stepping up its own attacks in the ongoing war. The exact circumstances of the reported attack in the Bryansk region were unclear, as was the strategic purpose of such an assault. The regional governor said two civilians were killed. If confirmed, it would be another indication following drone attacks earlier this week that Kyiv may be stepping up pressure against Moscow by exposing Russian defensive weaknesses, embarrassing the Kremlin and sowing unease among Russian civilians.

