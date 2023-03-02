Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
KYIV, Ukraine | The Kremlin is accusing Ukrainian saboteurs of crossing into western Russia and firing on villagers. Ukraine denies the claim made on Thursday and warns that Moscow could use the allegations to justify stepping up its own attacks in the ongoing war. The exact circumstances of the reported attack in the Bryansk region were unclear, as was the strategic purpose of such an assault. The regional governor said two civilians were killed. If confirmed, it would be another indication following drone attacks earlier this week that Kyiv may be stepping up pressure against Moscow by exposing Russian defensive weaknesses, embarrassing the Kremlin and sowing unease among Russian civilians.
Biden pushes for $1.6B funding for pandemic fraud measures
President Joe Biden's administration is starting a push to get Congress to fund measures to help prosecute fraud in government coronavirus pandemic relief programs.
The plans include measures to prevent future identity theft and help victims. The request is for $1.6 billion. A chunk of the money would go to hiring more prosecutors to pursue the cases.
The Labor Department's Inspector General's Office estimates there has been $164 billion in improper unemployment insurance payments alone.
Deadly Greek train crash prompts strike; relatives give DNA
THESSALONIKI, Greece | Family members are awaiting the results of DNA testing to identify victims of a train crash that killed nearly 60 people in Greece. Workers, meanwhile, went on strike Thursday, saying the rail system is outdated, underfunded and dangerous.
The government has blamed human error, and a railway official was charged with manslaughter. Meanwhile, emergency crews inched through the mangled remains of passenger carriages in their search for the dead. The collision of a passenger train and a freight train late Tuesday was the country's deadliest rail crash ever.
Walmart to expand 28 stores with health care centers in 2024
Walmart plans to add more than two dozen health care centers to some of its stores next year, as the retailer moves deeper into providing primary care and other services. The company said Thursday that it will open 28 centers in 2024, mostly in Dallas and Houston.
It also will expand into the Phoenix and Kansas City, Missouri, areas. The new centers will be built inside Walmart Supercenters and offer primary and dental care, and behavioral health and audiology help, among other services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.