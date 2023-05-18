Border Patrol Custody Death

8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas, as agency struggles with overcrowding

MCALLEN, Texas | A little girl from Panama born with heart problems has died in Border Patrol custody. Her death marks the second time a child migrant from Latin America has died in U.S. government custody in two weeks.

