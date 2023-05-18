8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas, as agency struggles with overcrowding
MCALLEN, Texas | A little girl from Panama born with heart problems has died in Border Patrol custody. Her death marks the second time a child migrant from Latin America has died in U.S. government custody in two weeks.
Customs and Border Protection said the 8-year-old girl and her family were being held in Harlingen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest corridors for migrant crossings. The agency said the girl experienced "a medical emergency" and died at a hospital. The Honduran Consulate identified her as Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez and said she was born with heart problems.
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. | The Walt Disney Co. says it's scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.
Thursday's announcement follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, with Disney filing a First Amendment lawsuit against him and other officials last month. Disney had planned to build the campus about 20 miles from the giant Walt Disney World theme park resort. But a company official says in a memo employees that "new leadership and changing business conditions" prompted Disney to abandon those plans.
U.S. metros are growing, many reversing 2021 drops, new estimates show
ORLANDO, Fla. | U.S. metropolitan areas are increasing in population again, growing by almost half a percent last year. Numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau were another sign that flight from urban areas during the first year of the pandemic either slowed down or reversed in its second year.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area grew the most among U.S. metros, as its population increased by more than 170,000 residents. Metro Dallas' 7.9 million residents made it the nation's fourth-largest metropolitan area, behind only New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Those three largest metro areas lost population last year, but with much smaller losses compared to the previous year.
U.S. greenlights major transmission line for renewable energy in Western states
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | The U.S. government is greenlighting a proposed multibillion-dollar transmission line that would send primarily wind-generated electricity from the rural plains of New Mexico to big cities in the West.
The SunZia transmission project in New Mexico has been more than a decade in the making. The U.S. Defense Department and others initially raised concerns about the path of the high-voltage lines, prompting the developer to submit a new application in 2021 to modify the route.
New Mexico's renewable energy authority is among those invested in the SunZia project, which would include roughly 520 miles of transmission lines and a network of substations for getting wind and solar power to Arizona and California.
