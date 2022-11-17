Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. | Three University of Virginia football players who were shot on a bus as they returned from a field trip each died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The cause of death for Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler was released in response to a request from The Associated Press on Thursday. LaKeshia Johnson, Central District Administrator of the medical examiner's office, also said in an email that the manner of death was homicide.
The students were shot late Sunday night as they returned to campus after traveling to Washington, where they saw a play and had dinner together. Authorities have said that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team who was on the trip, began shooting students on the charter bus as it pulled to a stop at a campus parking garage.
Three convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands | A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014.
The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam's Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.
Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action
WASHINGTON | Reacting to the tumult and mass layoffs at Twitter under its new owner Elon Musk, a group of Democratic senators on Thursday asked federal regulators to investigate any possible violations by the platform of consumer-protection laws or of its data-security commitments.
The senators also asked Lina Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission, to take enforcement action if needed against Twitter and company executives for "any breaches or business practices that are unfair or deceptive."
A key focus is the 2011 consent agreement that Twitter signed with the agency, requiring the San Francisco company to address serious data-security lapses. Twitter paid a $150 million penalty in May, several months before Musk's takeover, for violating the consent order. An updated version established new procedures requiring the company to implement an enhanced privacy-protection program as well as beefing up information security.
