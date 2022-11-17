University of Virginia Shooting

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan speaks during a press conference following an active shooter situation on Monday in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

 Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. | Three University of Virginia football players who were shot on a bus as they returned from a field trip each died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

