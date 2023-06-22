FDA warns stores to stop selling Elf Bar, the top disposable e-cigarette in the U.S.
WASHINGTON | The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it has sent warning letters to dozens of retailers selling fruit- and candy-flavored disposable e-cigarettes, including the current best-selling brand, Elf Bar.
It’s the latest attempt by regulators to crack down on illegal disposable vapes that have poured into U.S. stores in recent years.
Last month, the FDA issued orders allowing customs officials to seize shipments of Elf Bar, Esco Bar and two other brands at U.S. ports. None of the products have received FDA authorization and they come in flavors like cotton candy, which regulators say can appeal to teenagers.
In the latest action, the FDA said it issued warnings to 189 convenience stores, vape shops and other retailers.
“We’re not going to stand by as bad actors are profiting off the sale of illegal products that are addicting our nation’s youth,” Brian King, the FDA’s tobacco center director, said in an interview. “Today’s action is just part of our long-standing efforts to address those products, particularly flavored disposable products.”
The FDA has tried for years to regulate the multibillion-dollar vaping industry, but separate data released by government researchers Thursday shows unauthorized e-cigarettes continue to launch.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis showed the number of e-cigarette brands in the U.S. grew from 184 in early 2020 to 269 by late 2022.
The rise coincided with the growing popularity of disposable e-cigarettes. The analysis showed disposables’ share of vaping sales more than doubled from 24.7% in early 2020 to nearly 52% by late last year.
Researchers from the CDC and a nonprofit, Truth Initiative, analyzed data from IRI, which collects sales records from convenience stores, gas stations and other retailers.
Elf Bar was the best-selling disposable in the U.S. and the third-best selling e-cigarette by late last year. Only the reusable e-cigarettes Vuse, from Reynolds American, and Juul had higher sales.
The FDA and CDC also cited Elf Bar in a separate report about thousands of calls to U.S. poison centers concerning e-cigarettes, mainly involving children under age 5.
When accidentally ingested, liquid nicotine can cause seizures, convulsions, vomiting and brain injury. Reports of nicotine poisoning have gone up and down over the past decade, but government scientists said calls increased more than 30% between last spring and March this year.
Brand information was not reported in 95% of cases, but when it was, Elf Bar was the most frequently named product.
Despite the missing data, FDA’s King called the high number of reports involving Elf Bar a “canary in the coal mine.”
“What we want to do is nip things in the bud before they’re allowed to expand even further,” King said.
Manufactured by a Chinese firm, iMiracle Shenzhen, Elf Bar is part of a wave of copycat e-cigarettes that have followed a path paved by Puff Bar, a popular brand of disposables that briefly racked up hundreds of millions in sales after regulators cracked down on older vaping products like Juul.
In early 2020, the FDA restricted flavors in cartridge-based reusable e-cigarettes like Juul to just menthol and tobacco, which are more popular with adults. But the flavor restriction didn’t apply to disposable e-cigarettes, which are thrown away after use.
After the FDA tried to force Puff Bar off the market, the company relaunched and said it was now using laboratory-made nicotine, which didn’t fall under FDA’s original oversight of tobacco-derived nicotine. Most disposable makers followed the same playbook.
Congress closed the loophole last year. Under the law, companies were supposed to remove their vapes from the market and file FDA applications, but new products continue to launch.
U.S. safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks and buses
WASHINGTON | The government will require heavy trucks and buses to include automatic emergency braking equipment within five years, the federal traffic safety agency said Thursday, estimating it will prevent nearly 20,000 crashes and save at least 155 lives a year.
The announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration follows a similar move last month for all new passenger cars and light trucks. The actions represent the traffic safety agency’s latest efforts to regulate electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have normally handled. NHTSA has been reluctant in the past to impose such regulations, saying the technology would change during the time it took to enact new rules.
Ann Carlson, the safety agency’s chief counsel, said Thursday that automatic emergency braking systems will reduce the frequency and severity of rear-end crashes, as well as rollovers and accidents involving loss of driver control.
“Advanced driver assistance systems like AEB have the power to save lives,” she said at a news conference. The new requirement “is an important step forward in improving safety on our nation’s roadways by reducing — and ultimately eliminating — preventable tragedies that harm Americans.’’
The proposed rule applies to new trucks and buses weighing at least 10,000 pounds and is expected to become final next year. The heaviest trucks — those over 26,000 pounds — will be required to install the braking system three years after the rule becomes final, while vehicles weighing between 10,000 and 26,000 pounds will have until 2028.
AEB systems use forward-facing cameras and sensor technologies to detect when a crash is imminent. The system automatically applies the brakes if the driver has not done so, or, if needed, applies additional braking force to supplement the driver’s actions. The proposed standard would require the technology to work at speeds ranging from 6 to 50 miles per hour.
The American Trucking Associations, the industry’s largest lobbying group, welcomed the announcement.
“The trucking industry supports the use of proven safety technology like automatic emergency braking,” said Dan Horvath, the group’s vice president of safety policy. “With NHTSA’s recent regulation requiring AEB on all new passenger vehicles, this proposal for heavy duty trucks is timely and appropriate.’’
According to NHTSA statistics, there are about 60,000 rear-end crashes a year in which a heavy truck or bus is the striking vehicle. Once implemented, NHTSA estimates the proposed rule will prevent more than 19,000 crashes, save 155 lives and prevent nearly 9,000 injuries annually.
The agency says the rule on new passengers vehicles and light trucks will dramatically reduce rear-end crashes, saving at least 360 lives per year. It also is projected to cut injuries by at least 24,000 annually and reduce property damage.
The Transportation Department, which includes NHTSA, called the proposal an important step in the broader goal of reducing roadway deaths. The number of people killed on U.S. roads declined slightly last year, to 42,795, but still represents a national crisis, the agency said.
Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, an alliance of consumer, public health, law enforcement and safety groups, hailed the new rule.
“Equipping all trucks with AEB, including those driving around our neighborhoods, where children are playing or biking to school ... is essential to saving lives,’’ said Cathy Chase, the group’s president.
The announcements on automatic emergency brakes follow a provision in the 2021 infrastructure law requiring automatic braking in all vehicles, passenger and commercial.
As of December, a total of 15 automakers had included the technology standard on most or all new models. General Motors said automatic emergency braking will be standard on nearly all its vehicles by the end of the model year.
Automatic braking systems are not flawless. NHTSA has opened three investigations into systems from Tesla, Honda and Freightliner that activated the brakes for no apparent reason.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.