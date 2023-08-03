Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sits as he makes an appearance Aug. 3 at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston. Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's years-delayed trial on securities fraud charges will have to wait until his separate impeachment trial is concluded, lawyers and the judge in the case said Thursday.
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta, gather for a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference Thursday in Niamey, Niger.
Associated Press
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta, gather for a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference Thursday in Niamey, Niger.
Associated Press
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta gather at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference Thursday in Niamey, Niger.
Associated Press
Riot policemen walk back during clashes with protesters in July in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya.
Associated Press
Riot police fire tear gas grenades at demonstrators during protests in July in the capital Nairobi, Kenya.
Associated Press
Police clash with a man during a protest by supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga over the high cost of living and alleged stolen presidential vote in March in Nairobi.
Associated Press
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows the interior of a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Oregon, allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi.
Associated Press
Dan Cogdell, defense attorney for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, talks to the media after a court appearance at Harris County Courthouse on Thursday in Houston.
Associated Press
Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sits as he makes an appearance Aug. 3 at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston. Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's years-delayed trial on securities fraud charges will have to wait until his separate impeachment trial is concluded, lawyers and the judge in the case said Thursday.
International pressure mounted Thursday on leaders of the coup in Niger as the American secretary of state said the United States “stands very much” in support of West African leaders who have threatened to use force to restore the nation’s democracy, and Senegal offered troops to help.
As hundreds of anti-French protesters rallied in the Nigerien capital in support of the ruling junta, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in New York that the U.S. believes the bloc’s efforts to reinstate toppled President Mohamed Bazoum are “important, strong and have our support.”
Last week’s coup toppled Bazoum, whose ascendency marked Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France in 1960.
U.S. wants Kenya to lead a force in Haiti with police
As the U.S. government was considering Kenya to lead a multinational force in Haiti, it was also openly warning Kenyan police officers against violent abuses. Now 1,000 of those officers might head to Haiti to take on gang warfare.
It’s a challenging turn for a police force long accused by rights watchdogs of killings and torture.
Now the U.S. is preparing to put forward a resolution to authorize a mission in Haiti led by Kenyan police, who have little overseas experience in such large numbers and don’t speak French, which is used in Haiti.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Kenya for simply considering to serve, a sign of the difficulty in mustering international forces for Haiti, where deadly gang violence has exploded since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
A man accused of locking a woman in cell had a plan and sketch
The FBI says man accused of kidnapping a Seattle woman and holding her in a homemade cell in Oregon had a list that included a chilling reminder to go after women who wouldn’t be missed to avoid “any kind of an investigation.” Accompanying the bullet-point notes was a sketch of an apparent dungeon, to be built with cinder blocks, foam insulation and waterproof concrete.
Police found the legal pad with the notes in the southern Oregon home of a man who is now a suspect in other sexual assaults around the country. Also in the home was a cinder block cell where police say the man, Negasi Zuberi, held the woman from Seattle until she escaped by pounding at the door.
Texas AG Paxton’s fraud trial to wait until end of impeachment trial
HOUSTON | Attorneys and a judge say embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s years-delayed trial on securities fraud charges will have to wait until his separate impeachment trial is concluded.
The Republican attorney general has been suspended from office since his May impeachment. The indictments accuse Paxton of defrauding investors in a Dallas-area tech startup by not disclosing he was being paid by the company, called Servergy, to recruit them. The indictments were handed up just months after Paxton was sworn in as Texas’ top law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.