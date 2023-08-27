Death Penalty-Alabama-Nitrogen Hypoxia

Alabama wants to be the 1st state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe nitrogen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama is seeking to become the first state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe pure nitrogen. The Alabama attorney general’s office on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for Kenneth Eugene Smith using the new method of nitrogen hypoxia. For years the state has said it was working to develop the method.

