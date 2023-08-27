Alabama wants to be the 1st state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe nitrogen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama is seeking to become the first state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe pure nitrogen. The Alabama attorney general’s office on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for Kenneth Eugene Smith using the new method of nitrogen hypoxia. For years the state has said it was working to develop the method.
The disclosure that it is ready to use nitrogen hypoxia is expected to set off a new round of legal battles over the constitutionality of the method. A number of Alabama inmates seeking to block their executions by lethal injection, including Smith, have argued they should be allowed to die by nitrogen hypoxia.
Volunteer hunters join new search for Loch Ness Monster
LONDON | Mystery hunters have converged on a Scottish lake to look for signs of the mythical Loch Ness Monster. Researchers will seek evidence of Nessie using thermal-imaging drones, infrared cameras and a hydrophone to detect underwater sounds. The two-day event is being billed as the biggest survey of the lake for 50 years.
It includes people from around the world watching remotely on webcams. Alan McKenna of the Loch Ness Center says the aim is “to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts.” Numerous theories have been put forward to explain monster sightings, including a prehistoric marine reptile, giant eels or an escaped circus elephant. Many believe the sightings are hoaxes or can be explained by floating logs or strong winds.
A U.S. Marine Osprey crashes during drills, killing three
CANBERRA, Australia | The U.S. Marine Corps says at least three Marines have died and five have been critically injured when their Osprey aircraft crashed on a north Australian island during a training exercise. A statement says three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island on Sunday and five of the 23 on board were flown in serious condition 50 miles to the mainland city of Darwin for treatment.
Aircraft were sent from Darwin to retrieve more survivors from the remote location but no further details on the fate of the other 15 Marines aboard had been released hours later. Police say no one on board has escaped injury. The crash occurred during Exercise Predators Run, which involves 2,500 troops from the U.S., Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
600 firefighters struggle to control wildfires in Greece
ATHENS, Greece | More than 600 firefighters, including reinforcements from several European countries and backed by a fleet of water-dropping planes and helicopters, are tackling the remnants of three major wildfires in Greece, two of which have been raging for days. Greece has been plagued by daily outbreaks of dozens of fires over the past week as gale-force winds and hot, dry summer conditions combined to whip up flames and hamper firefighting efforts.
Across the country, firefighters battled 105 wildfires on Sunday, with 46 of them having broken out in the hours between Saturday evening and Sunday evening.
