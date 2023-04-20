Election 2024 Elder

Tennessee Republican lawmaker resigns after ethics violation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | A state lawmaker in Tennessee has resigned suddenly for an ethics violation. It became public Thursday. Republican Rep. Scotty Campbell had recently joined fellow Republicans in expelling two Black Democratic legislators for protesting in support of gun control on the state House floor. The brief Ethics Subcommittee findings document from late March did not provide specifics and said no more information would be released.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.