Tennessee Republican lawmaker resigns after ethics violation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | A state lawmaker in Tennessee has resigned suddenly for an ethics violation. It became public Thursday. Republican Rep. Scotty Campbell had recently joined fellow Republicans in expelling two Black Democratic legislators for protesting in support of gun control on the state House floor. The brief Ethics Subcommittee findings document from late March did not provide specifics and said no more information would be released.
Campbell's resignation came hours after a Nashville TV station confronted him about sexual harassment allegations involving legislative interns. Campbell declined to provide a detailed account of what happened, telling the broadcaster: "I had consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property."
Radio host Larry Elder announces 2024 GOP bid for president
Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who sought to replace the California governor in a failed 2021 recall effort, announced Thursday he is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Elder made the announcement on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and followed up with a tweet.
Elder writes: "America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That's why I'm running for President." The long-shot candidate joins a Republican field that includes former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
