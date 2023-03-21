Oklahoma court OK's abortion to preserve mother's life
OKLAHOMA CITY | The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a portion of the state's ban on abortion, ruling women have a right to an abortion not just in a medical emergency.
The court on Tuesday ruled that a woman has the right under the state Constitution to receive an abortion to preserve her life if doctors determine that continuing the pregnancy will endanger her life due to a condition she has or is likely to develop during the pregnancy. The court, however, didn't rule on whether the state Constitution grants the right to an elective abortion. The voted 5-4 in ruling in the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and others.
U.S. announces sanctions on Iran drone procurement network
WASHINGTON | The United States is imposing a new round of sanctions on Iranian firms and people accused of procuring equipment used for Iranian drones. U.S. officials announced the new measures Tuesday.
Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control coordinated with the FBI to designate four firms and three people in Iran and Turkey for allegedly buying equipment, including European-made engines of drones, to be used for Iran's drone and weapons programs.
American defense officials claim that Iran is supplying Russia with unmanned drones to use on civilians as the Kremlin continues its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. officials also say that Iran is gathering information for its drone network by deploying its technology in Ukraine.
